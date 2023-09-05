Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

msdbelle

Mountain Roots Theatre will present an updated adaptation of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare on two weekends this month in Belle.

The classic tale of love, magic and mistaken identity has been edited to present this story in an audience-friendly 90 minutes. The action has also been updated from the 1590s to the 1920s. The cast is now filled with gangsters, flappers, and suffragettes, in true Roaring '20's style.

Recommended for you