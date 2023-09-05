Mountain Roots Theatre will present an updated adaptation of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare on two weekends this month in Belle.
The classic tale of love, magic and mistaken identity has been edited to present this story in an audience-friendly 90 minutes. The action has also been updated from the 1590s to the 1920s. The cast is now filled with gangsters, flappers, and suffragettes, in true Roaring '20's style.
Mandy Petry is directing the production, which will feature cast members Kayla Marcum (Puck), Kevin Michael Pauley (Oberon), Carrie Kirk (Titania), Preston Aldrich (Demetrius), Casey Aldritch (Lysander), Joanah Howard (Helena), Mandy Lynn (Hermia), Aaron Shepperd (Theseus), Jeannie Wilkinson (Hippolyta), Dan Reed (Egeus), Brian Hatcher (Peter Quince), Casey Woods (Nick Bottom), Jamie Smoot (Snug the Joiner), Daniel Rock (Starveling the Tailor), Lora Reynolds (Flute the Bellows-Mender), Cathy Deobler (the Green Fairy), Charity Rock (the Changeling), Cheyenne Petty (Peaseblossom), Aubrey Rhodes (Mustardseed), Kirsten Rock (Cobweb), Makayla Rock (Poppy), Abbie Rock (Moth), and Isabella Rock (the Puppy).
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be performed on the weekends of Sept 15-17 and 22-24. Friday and Saturday performances will get underway at 8 p.m., with the Sunday matinee shows beginning at 3 p.m. An ASL interpretation will be presented during the Saturday, Sept. 16, performance.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children (12 and under) and seniors (60 and older). Tickets will be available at the door or they can be ordered online via mountainrootstheatre.org.
The Mountain Roots Theatre is located at 2700 East Dupont Ave. (in the Quincy Center) in Belle.