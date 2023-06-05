Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mountain Roots Theatre in Belle will present "The Odd Couple -- Female Version" by Neil Simon over two weekends this month.

The stage comedy uses the same concept as the original "The Odd Couple," which has been a Broadway play, motion picture and television series in various incarnations, but it has gender-swapped the characters, so it now stars Olive Madison (a very messy woman) and Florence Unger (her obsessively neat roommate) instead of the traditional Oscar and Felix roles. The setting has also been updated from the 1960s to the 1980s.

