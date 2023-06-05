Cast members of the Mountain Roots Theatre's stage production production of "The Odd Couple -- Female Version" include, from left, Mandy Petry as Mickey, Carrie Kirk as Sylvie, Elizabeth Howard as Renee, and Jeannie Wilkinson as Olive. Courtesy photo
Mountain Roots Theatre in Belle will present "The Odd Couple -- Female Version" by Neil Simon over two weekends this month.
The stage comedy uses the same concept as the original "The Odd Couple," which has been a Broadway play, motion picture and television series in various incarnations, but it has gender-swapped the characters, so it now stars Olive Madison (a very messy woman) and Florence Unger (her obsessively neat roommate) instead of the traditional Oscar and Felix roles. The setting has also been updated from the 1960s to the 1980s.
The cast includes Jeannie Wilkinson as Olive, Brittany Wallace as Florence, Mandy Petry as Mickey, Carrie Kirk as Sylvie, Elizabeth Howard as Renee, Joanah Howard as Vera, Casey Woods as Manolo, and Jamie Smoot as Jesus.
"The Odd Couple -- Female Version" will be presented at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 16 and 17 and June 23 and 24 and 3 p.m. June 18 and 25. ASL interpretation will be presented at the June 24 performance.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children (12 and under) and seniors (60 and older). Tickets are available at the door or online at mountainrootstheatre.org.
Mountain Roots Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, in the Quincy Center.
For further information, visit the website above or call 681-264-0776.