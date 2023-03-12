Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LaramieProject
Buy Now

“The Laramie Project” will open for two weekends of stage performances on Friday at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle. Cast members include, from left, (front row) Jeannie Wilkinson, Shelly Faye, David Gibson, Mandy Petry, Casey Woods, (back row) Lyric O’Dell, Jamie Smoot, and Draidyn O’Dell.

 Courtesy photo

Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will present the stage drama, “The Laramie Project,” at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17; Saturday, March 18; Friday, March 24; and Saturday, March 25; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, and Sunday, March 26.

“The Laramie Project” is a play created by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theatre Project in response to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a young, gay man, in Laramie, Wyoming. Kaufman and the other company members visited Laramie on six occasions and interviewed residents, members of the police force and Shepard’s friends, in an attempt to understand what happened and why.

Tags

Recommended for you