“The Laramie Project” will open for two weekends of stage performances on Friday at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle. Cast members include, from left, (front row) Jeannie Wilkinson, Shelly Faye, David Gibson, Mandy Petry, Casey Woods, (back row) Lyric O’Dell, Jamie Smoot, and Draidyn O’Dell.
Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will present the stage drama, “The Laramie Project,” at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17; Saturday, March 18; Friday, March 24; and Saturday, March 25; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, and Sunday, March 26.
“The Laramie Project” is a play created by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theatre Project in response to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a young, gay man, in Laramie, Wyoming. Kaufman and the other company members visited Laramie on six occasions and interviewed residents, members of the police force and Shepard’s friends, in an attempt to understand what happened and why.
They were also interested in the possibility that theater, more than any other medium, would allow people to engage with and reflect on the issues brought to public attention by Shepard’s murder, such as homophobia, hatred, intolerance, and fear.
Cast members for the Mountain Roots play include: Shelley Faye, David Gibson, Mandy Petry, Draidyn O’Dell, Lyric O’Dell, Jamie Smoot, Jeannie Wilkinson, and Casey Woods.
“The Laramie Project” is rated PG-13 and is not appropriate for small children, due to language and sensitive themes.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. They are available at the door or they can be ordered online at mountainrootstheatre.org.
The Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle (Quincy Center).
For more information about the production, call 681-264-0776.