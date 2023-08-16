Rehearsals began Tuesday, Aug. 15, and continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, Nov. 16, for the Mountain Roots Kids’ stage production of “The Wizard of Oz” in Belle.
The production is open to ages 7 to 17, with no auditions required.
“The Wizard of Oz” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Aug. 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. The Saturday performance will offer ASL interpretation.
For more information, including any remaining open roles, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org, email mountainrootstheatre@gmail.com or call 681-264-0776.
Shakespeare in St. Albans
William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” will continue and complete its August stage run thrice this weekend at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
Performance times and dates are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Marlette Carter is directing the production. Cast members include Erin Carico, Rob James, Mary Margaret Clouse, Lucien Sammons, Dan Reed, Loren Allen, Katherine Kennedy, Jim-Bob Williams, Susanna Morris, Nessa Holliday, Alexis Miller, Cristin Wesley, Jennifer Anderson, Keturah Deweese, and Jilli Arthur.
Online tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students and $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students at the door. Tickets can be purchased online via www.onthestage.tickets.
CLOG to conduct ‘Cinderella’ auditions
The Charleston Light Opera Guild will host three evenings of auditions, open to performers ages 15 and older, next week on Charleston’s West Side for its fall production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
Auditions for singers will take place on Monday, Aug. 21. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection. They should also bring music for the accompanist if the auditioning song is not from the “Cinderella” score.
Reading auditions will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Scripts will be provided.
Dance auditions will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Those auditioning should dress to dance. Combinations will be taught.
The auditions will start at 7 p.m. each evening and will be held at the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s headquarters at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston.
For “Cinderella” character descriptions and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call 304-342-9312.
In conjunction with the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, CLOG will perform “Cinderella” in the Clay Center’s Maier Performance Hall Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5. The co-production is based on the updated adaptation created for Broadway in 2013. The musical boasts a score by the legendary team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein that includes “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful,” “A Lovely Night,” and more with a script by Douglas Carter Beane updated for modern sensibilities.
CToC announces ‘Aladdin Jr.’ castCast members have been selected for the Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s upcoming performances of “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.”
The cast members include:
Genie: Ward Watson
Aladdin: Isaac Cobb
Jasmine: Bethany Garris
Jafar: Adrian Legg
Iago: Gabriel Rashid
Sultan: Elijah Kiser
Prince Abdullah: Rodrigo Chavez
Attendants: Tavon Wiley and Khalis Wiley
Razoul: Maverick King
Guards: Jackson Peterson and Christian Albright
Babkak: Aiden Bowen
Omar: Cooper Lindsey
Kassim: Carson Miller
Shop Owner: Seth Vannoy
Apple Vendor: Joseph Singletary
Fortune Teller: Malia Saar
Isir: Emily Ruffell
Manal: Katie Ruffell
Rajah: Madeline Tibbetts
Beggars: Emma Hutchinson, Anna Chestnut, Kiley Casto, Lauren Knapp, Ariana Choueri, and Sylvia Pierson
Ensemble: Alex Hurley, Alexandria Coleman, Avah Sanson, Braelyn White, Ellie Ryan, Fenix Watts, Griffin Lacy, Hannah Branham, Hattie Slate, Havyn Delmolino, Helen Calloway, Izzabella Smith, Jocelyn Chase, Josh Peterson, Julia McDonald, Kaibrea Tyler, Kate Holliday, Katie McQuerry, Kennedy Belcher, Lucy Beth Silkwood, Luke Holliday, Lyla Wynn, Maddie McDonald, Maebree Osbourne, Maggie McEwuen, Makayla Lacy, Maryn Gunnoe, Mia Wilson, Naomi Frazier, Nate Pritt, Paige Workman, Penelope Christian, Raelynn Hanning, Savanna Crane, Simone French, Sophia Diehl, Vivian Hartley, and Zara Jarrouj.
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” will be presented at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Future CToC productions include “Scrooge” Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater and in 2024, “Seussical Jr.” April 18 through 21 at the Clay Center.
To purchase tickets or read more about the productions, go to ctoc.org.