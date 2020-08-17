A one-day conference, featuring local health-care, education, nonprofit and small business leaders, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Bible Center Church in South Charleston.
Speakers will discuss various challenges and possible solutions to benefit the region and the state during the conference. The program was created, as described by Bible Center Church officials, "because we want West Virginians to thrive, even through difficult and unpredictable times. Bible Center is hosting a conference to encourage and challenge leaders to creatively solve problems, innovate solutions and come together, even in this social and political climate that seems so polarized."
With the theme of "Leading Through Headwinds," the LEAD WV Conference will be available to attend in person (with social distancing in effect) or online. The cost is $25 per participant.
The roster of guest speakers and panelists for the conference includes:
• Michael Farmer, program director, Step by Step WV and pastor, Risen City Church
• Dr. Mitri Ghareeb, co-owner, Ghareeb Dental Group
• John King, executive pastor, Bible Center Church
• Margaret O'Neal, president and CPO, United Way of Central West Virginia
• Dr. Marty Roth, president, University of Charleston
• Keith Tyler, director, West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes
• Dr. Sherri Young, director and health officer, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
King, the Bible Center Church executive pastor for the past three years, explained that the conference is an outgrowth of previously held conferences at the church, adapted this year to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've had a heart for these kinds of things for some time," he said. "I grew up in the church in the '90s, moved away and just came back a few years ago. All the way through my experience, pastors at Bible Center Center have always been into promoting leadership and influence, basically."
King said the center has been a part of the Global Leadership Summit that originates from Chicago annually. "It's something that we have hosted off and on for quite some time. The last couple of years, we hosted it and we do a simulcast of the event. The summit brings in speakers from around the world, talking about leadership principles and how to impact people," he said.
"This year, as we started navigating through the pandemic and all of the stuff going on and working with the Global Leadership Summit, we increasingly felt it might be time for us to have a more localized version for West Virginia, to speak specifically to what we're dealing with in our state.
"We have our style here in the state and we thought of having some localized leadership to speak about life and leadership. We pivoted in late June to host it here in Charleston and see who we could get to be a part of it," the pastor said.
"We thought about having people we know or are connected to that we think have a good voice -- along with a variety of voices," King said. "We were trying to get kind of a cross-section, not just one specific thing but a wide variety of opinions and voices from around our state.
"Some are more of a statewide voice, like Keith Tyler. He's based in Charleston and went to the University of Charleston, but he's involved statewide with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Sherri Young is, obviously, a county-wide voice. We looked at various levels of statewide appeal as we were putting that together."
King said Thursday's LEAD WV Conference may be a one-time event, but he hopes it becomes a yearly one.
"If so, each year would have kind of a theme, in terms of leadership.
"We're trying to keep it very practical," King noted. "One thing I like is very practical leaders. Like Marty Roth, with some of the things they have had to go through at UC this year.
"We're also thinking voices of innovation in West Virginia are a good thing right now. One reason I was drawn back to this church, this city and this state was because we have a lot of people here for Charleston to be a leading voice in the nation. We've got some opportunities here. It's going to take some leadership and leaders who can think outside of the box, and these are people who tend to do this."
Tickets can be purchased online at BibleCenterChurch.com/leadwv.
Bible Center Church is located at 100 Bible Center Drive, just off U.S. 119 (Corridor G).
For additional information, contact the church at 304-346-0431 or visit BibleCenterChurch.com.