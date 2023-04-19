Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbbsbowl
Buy Now

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State is seeking teams to lace up their bowling shoes and take part in the 35th Annual Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraiser to benefit children throughout the Tri-State region.

This year's fundraising venture will take place at two sites, a week apart, in May. The first Bowl For Kids' Sake will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the Strike Zone Bowling Center, 141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center in Huntington. The second Bowl For Kids' Sake will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the River Alley Recreation Center (the former Venture Lanes) at 6300 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you