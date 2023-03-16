Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources' second annual Big Buck Photo Contest on March 15 at the State Capitol.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and Department of Tourism, the Big Buck Photo Contest was open to residents and nonresidents and included a youth division for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division for hunters 18 and older.

