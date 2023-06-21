For believers and skeptics alike (and all those somewhere in between), Bigfoot expert and researcher Mike Familant will share his findings and thoughts on the elusive and mythic woodlands cryptid this evening at a free program in South Charleston.
Familant will speak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, as part of SCPL’s “Weird & Wonderful West Virginia” adult summer reading program. He has researched Bigfoot for more than a decade, capturing what he considers compelling evidence of the creature’s existence, characteristics and possible whereabouts.
Familant will exhibit and discuss this evidence at SCPL, allowing viewers to decide for themselves what may be roaming the woods of North America.
A New Jersey native and EMT/firefighter and graphic designer by trade, Familant, 33, says his full-time Bigfoot investigation began in 2011 on an expedition in North Florida, when, mysteriously, rocks were thrown at him and a friend as they sat by their campfire. In the ensuing 12 years, he has traveled from the swamps of Florida to the north country of Maine in pursuit of Bigfoot.
He chronicles his mission in the online show, “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” now in its seventh season. He has also produced “Squatchables,” a docu-series discussing how to get into Bigfooting, on his YouTube Channel, “Sussex County Bigfoot.” Fellow Bigfoot aficionados can follow Familant on Facebook and Instagram (@shadowofredeye) for regular updates on his exploits.
“With a passion for Bigfooting and a history in video editing, I decided to make the first real show about what expeditions are truly about. You’ll see raw, uncut footage of what Bigfooting actually is. If there is one thing I hope people gain from this show, it’s for families and friends to get off the couch and outside into nature to explore what this amazing world has to offer,” Familant said in an article posted at rutherfordcountylibrary.org.
Familant’s presentation at SCPL this evening will be followed by a question-and-answer session. He will also be available for autographs and photo opportunities.
Familant is touring libraries, festivals and other venues throughout the country through November discussing his Bigfoot quest. He’ll also be bringing his Bigfoot Mobile Command Center to this evening’s SCPL appearance and at an appropriate stop on Saturday in Braxton County.
“If you miss Familant at SCPL — or if you just can’t get enough sasquatch — you can catch him and other Bigfoot researchers at the West Virginia Bigfoot Festival in Sutton on Saturday, June 24, starting at noon,” SCPL Youth Services Supervisor Kendal Kloostra said.
Video episodes and more information about Familant’s findings and reflections in his peripatetic pursuit of Bigfoot can be viewed at shadowofredeye.com.