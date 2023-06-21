Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For believers and skeptics alike (and all those somewhere in between), Bigfoot expert and researcher Mike Familant will share his findings and thoughts on the elusive and mythic woodlands cryptid this evening at a free program in South Charleston.

Familant will speak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, as part of SCPL’s “Weird & Wonderful West Virginia” adult summer reading program. He has researched Bigfoot for more than a decade, capturing what he considers compelling evidence of the creature’s existence, characteristics and possible whereabouts.

