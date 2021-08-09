The Coal River Coffee Company will host a book launch party for local horror author London Blue to celebrate the release of her new book, “Masked Mayhem — Maladies.”
The event will take place from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, at 64 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
The launch party will include a champagne toast at 6 p.m. and feature special speakers, a book reading by Blue, door prizes and cake. The Coal River Coffee Company will also host a musician who is scheduled to play at 7 p.m.
Guests over age 21 who come early and purchase a book between 5:30 and 5:50 p.m. will receive a ticket for a complimentary glass of champagne to share in the 6 p.m. toast.
In “Masked Mayhem — Maladies,” seven bone-chilling tales are introduced by seven original poems. A deadly virus has invaded the world, taking lives and forcing people into isolation, but the collapse of sanity is the ultimate malady, forming the core of the book of dark entertainment. The book is also meant to raise awareness of mental health issues during a pandemic.
Living in a haunted house as a child, Blue (the pen name of T.R. Letart) became interested in horror at a young age. The lifelong Kanawha County resident is a member of the West Virginia Writer’s Group, Horror Writers Association (International), Horror Writers Association-West Virginia Chapter, the St. Albans Writers Club and the Appalachian Paranormal Investigative Society.
Blue has volumes two and three of “Masked Mayhem — Maladies” already in the works, she said.
Her website address is wvlondonblue.com, and her Facebook horror group page is “WV Masked Mayhem.”
Blue’s new book can be purchased on Amazon.com and Smashwords.com. Books will also be available for purchase during the book launch party.