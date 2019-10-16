BRA Day event provides education for breast reconstruction options

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and today, Wednesday, Oct. 16, is BRA Day USA, a related, educational event.
BRA (an acronym for “Breast cancer Reconstruction Awareness”) Day USA is observed annually nationally, to raise breast cancer reconstruction awareness.
Among those participating is Dr. Jeffrey Thaxton of Thaxton Plastic Surgery in downtown Charleston. For the past six years on BRA Day USA, Thaxton, who earned his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 25 years, has met with breast cancer patients and BRCA-positive patients to educate them about their respective conditions and answer their questions.
“It’s an annual event held on the third week in October,” event coordinator Hannah Casto said. “We’re the only provider in the state that holds an event for this. It’s a free, educational event for anyone who’s been diagnosed or has a family member who’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. We’ll have a q-and-a with Dr. Thaxton and a general surgeon, Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj, will be here, too.”
This year’s event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Thaxton Plastic Surgery’s offices at 505 Capitol St. Walk-ins are welcome, Rebecca Thaxton, staff member and wife of Dr. Thaxton, said.
“You don’t need to register or sign up,” she said. “We’re very welcoming; we know it’s a very difficult time for women, and we want to be here for our patients.”
She noted that Dr. Thaxton’s mother had breast cancer and died of cancer complications, so his desire to help others is personal as well as professional.
“There’ll be some show and tell with patients who are at different parts of their procedures with breast reconstruction, to tell their stories,” Rebecca Thaxton said. “We’ll have individual rooms where they can see what outcomes are and talk to our patient ambassadors one on one. Our patients are delighted to help other patients, because it’s so difficult to go through.”
Also scheduled are a live tattoo demonstration by areola tattooist Marnie Rustmyer, vendors with breast reconstruction-related items and information, and Registered Nurse Radeana Dotson, breast cancer care coordinator for Thomas Hospital Systems, who will be available to discuss an area support group and other topics.
The afternoon will also feature a bra-decorating contest judging, where BRA Day USA participants can vote on their favorite brassieres embellished artistically and whimsically by patients.
According to Jeffrey Thaxton, one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. “The disease is often curable if caught early enough,” he said, “but, historically, the course of treatment has typically included breast amputation, a/k/a mastectomy. As if dealing with the cancer diagnosis weren’t enough, women must deal with the loss of one or both of their breasts, and this is another difficult part of the disease.”
Jeffrey Thaxton said some post-mastectomy patients and their families are unaware that there are several options for restoring their breasts. “Many are also unaware that, due to a federal mandate, breast reconstruction must be covered under insurance as part of their breast cancer treatment.”
BRA Day USA events such as Thaxton’s are presented under the auspices the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation.
Breast Cancer Treatment
According to Jeffrey Thaxton, the standard of breast cancer treatment includes lumpectomy and mastectomy. Adjunct treatments of chemotherapy and radiation as indicated are aimed at reducing the risk of recurrence.
“The treatment does not end there; complete treatment of the patient includes breast reconstruction to restore the patients’ physical form, emotional health and positive body image.
“The same is true for patients at high risk of breast cancer — women with genetic mutations BRCA1 or BRCA2 — who undergo prophylactic mastectomies. Their treatment also involves restoring the physical form to closely resemble its previous state.”
Emotional Reactions to Breast Cancer
Jeffrey Thaxton says women’s often negative reactions to mastectomies “are not surprising. Breast cancer diagnosis and mastectomies can lead to negative emotions, negative body image and can cause damage to self-esteem.”
These negative effects can be improved with breast reconstructive surgery. Jeffrey Thaxton’s goal is to minimize the effect of breast cancer on self-image by recreating a normal-appearing breast. “This improves aesthetic and functional results to treatment and minimizes emotional devastation after the full breast cancer treatment ordeal,” he said.
Does Insurance Cover Reconstructive Breast Surgery?
The passage of the Women’s Health and Cancer Act of 1998 requires insurance plans to cover treatment of women with breast cancer, not just treatment of the cancer, but the patient as a whole, and this includes breast reconstruction procedures. Insurance plans must also cover reconstructive breast surgery for women who choose to undergo it.
Jeffrey Thaxton said his patients are often relieved to understand this. “There are many options available for breast reconstruction, and the breast reconstruction can occur either immediately or many years after a mastectomy.”
One of his patients had her breast reconstruction performed nearly a decade after her mastectomy, he said. “It’s the best thing I ever did. I wish I’d done it sooner,” the patient said.
Nonsurgical options
“Reconstructive breast surgery is an option provided for the patients’ benefits. Some patients don’t want reconstructive breast surgery. These patients can try other options, such as breast prosthetics, or mastectomy bras,” Jeffrey Thaxton said.
He has had numerous patients who have tried these options. He said they tried to “look right” in their shirts and to “feel better” about themselves. Mastectomy bras work well for some patients, he said, but some of his patients have told him these external prosthetics caused adverse side effects such as discomfort wearing a heavy bra at night and “sucking sounds” during the day when the breast prosthetics move.
“They still had emotional difficulty viewing themselves in the mirror,” he said. “For the most part, my patients want a permanent solution to these realistic issues.”
Current Trends in Breast Reconstruction Surgery
“The current trend in breast surgery is nipple sparing mastectomy,” the doctor said, “which involves performing a special mastectomy which leaves not only some of the breast skin, but also, ideally, leaves the nipple and areola complex. This removes the cancer while leaving behind as much natural tissue as safety allows. This is in keeping with the current state of reconstructive breast surgery. The current state of reconstructive breast surgery is to optimally reconstruct the breast using as much natural tissue as can safely be spared. Of course, overall survival rate and cancer-free survival would take first priority with any cancer treatment. Improved aesthetic result would not take precedence over optimal cancer treatment. And again, the final aesthetic result goes toward overall patient emotional well-being after the cancer treatment ordeal.
“To this end, medical literature is showing that there is no decreased survival rate and no increased distant disease with the nipple- sparing mastectomy technique.”
Thaxton and his general surgery colleagues perform these technically difficult procedures in conjunction. If the patient is a candidate for this type of immediate breast reconstruction surgery, it is usually the best option as far as cosmetic result, he said.
When to See a Breast Reconstruction Surgeon
Jeffrey Thaxton said it is best to talk to a breast reconstructive specialist as soon as breast cancer has been diagnosed.
“If you are a candidate for an immediate breast reconstruction and a nipple-sparing mastectomy, this is usually the best option,” he said. “And make sure your reconstructive breast surgeon is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons. This will ensure you are in good hands.”
For further information, contact Thaxton Plastic Surgery at 304-925-8949.