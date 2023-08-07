Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Established in 2010 as dance classes held within the walls of a local church, Bridget’s Dance Academy has since flourished under the dedicated guidance of its founder and owner, Bridget Rowsey.

Now, 13 years later, the academy has outgrown three buildings, receiving accolades as the Tri-State’s Best Dance Studio for consecutive years. The establishment’s national-award-winning competitive division, overseen by Company Director Haven Cottle, further adds to its well-deserved reputation.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you