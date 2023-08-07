Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon hours with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Established in 2010 as dance classes held within the walls of a local church, Bridget’s Dance Academy has since flourished under the dedicated guidance of its founder and owner, Bridget Rowsey.
Now, 13 years later, the academy has outgrown three buildings, receiving accolades as the Tri-State’s Best Dance Studio for consecutive years. The establishment’s national-award-winning competitive division, overseen by Company Director Haven Cottle, further adds to its well-deserved reputation.
Traditionally focused on its profit-generating activities, BDA has been an eminent force within the dance community. The studio offered a diverse array of weekly dance classes, embarked on journeys to compete in regional and national competitions, invited renowned out-of-state choreographers to deliver master classes and workshops, and curated a variety of annual showcases and events. The year culminated in a dazzling end-of-the-year recital as dancers showcased their hard work and growth through performing routines learned in that season’s dance class.
However, Rowsey’s vision for the arts transcended the boundaries of conventional performances. Her passion to make a meaningful impact on the community led her to Joni Cantrell, the esteemed director of the nonprofit organization, Arts in Action, offering dance, music, art, and photography classes, as well as a program called Superstars for individuals with disabilities.
The encounter ignited a harmonious fusion of excellence in arts education and philanthropy as both leaders envisioned the endless possibilities of their partnership.
Rowsey’s appointment as the new director of Arts in Action symbolized the unification of their goals and amplified the partnership’s potential. With her expertise in dance education and artistic direction, Rowsey aims to enhance the outreach programs of both institutions.
The partnership’s primary focus lies in growing the existing programs, reaching out to children from diverse backgrounds who may have limited access to the arts, and providing excellence in arts education for all.
BDA will now hold classes at the Arts in Action location in Hurricane, strengthening the current dance program. Through scholarships and financial aid, the academy aspires to nurture young talents who might otherwise be unable to experience the arts.
As the director of Arts in Action, Rowsey is committed to steering this partnership toward success, ensuring that it remains a beacon of hope, opportunity, and artistic growth for generations to come. Together, Bridget’s Dance Academy and Arts in Action embark on a new chapter in a fusion of arts education and philanthropy.
If you are interested in taking classes at Bridget’s Dance Academy, go to its website for more information: Bridgetsdanceacademywv.com.