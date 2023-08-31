Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On Aug. 28, Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced nearly 50 schools in 15 additional counties across West Virginia have been added to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program.

A total of 48 schools in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Hancock, Jefferson, Marion, Mason, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Roane, Tucker, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood counties will be the newest additions to the education initiative. Buffalo Elementary School in Buffalo, Putnam County, is among them.

