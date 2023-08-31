On Aug. 28, Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced nearly 50 schools in 15 additional counties across West Virginia have been added to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program.
A total of 48 schools in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Hancock, Jefferson, Marion, Mason, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Roane, Tucker, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood counties will be the newest additions to the education initiative. Buffalo Elementary School in Buffalo, Putnam County, is among them.
“Reaching thousands of more students with critical needs in West Virginia is so important,” Cathy Justice said in the release. “It is what we need to do to ensure that they are on the right path to a successful future. Getting them to high school graduation and a plan for success beyond, is the best thing that we can do for them. The earlier we start, the better.”
"I can tell you without any question whatsoever that this program is working," Jim Justice said in the release. "There are so many heartbreaking stories, from kids living in bad situations to just being hungry. There is a lot of bad stuff out there, but this program is fixing those problems. Communities In Schools is getting children on a pathway to do some amazing stuff and reach their full potential. I am so proud to be part of this program. It is unbelievable."
CIS works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
The Justices launched their CIS statewide initiative in three counties in 2018. Including the newly announced additions, the program has expanded to 53 counties, serving more than 100,000 students in 260 schools across the state.
“Communities In Schools has had a life-changing impact on thousands of students in our state,” State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt said in the release. “The relationships between site coordinators, schools, students, and families are at the core of this success. These students need supports and structures that help them recover from setbacks and regain the confidence to believe they can do great things. Communities In Schools is essential to opening options and pathways for those needing hope and a vision for their future.”
The Boone County schools added to the CIS program are Madison Elementary School, Van Elementary School and Sherman High School.
Kanawha County schools that are participating in the CIS program include, in Charleston, Edgewood Elementary School, Grandview Elementary School and Capital High School.