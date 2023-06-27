The West Virginia University Medicine Center for Nursing Excellence will launch a new, student-supportive initiative, the Aspiring Nurse Program, this fall with BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston and West Virginia University at Parkersburg.
In most cases, tuition support already exists for the schools' nursing students in terms of student loans, grants, and scholarships. The Aspiring Nurse Program will provide each student with up to $25,000 to support his or her day-to-day life expenses.
“As the largest employer in West Virginia and serving communities in several other bordering states, we want to offer creative, comprehensive, and competitive opportunities to attract and retain the best nurses who will share our commitment for excellence in patient care. Our vision is to improve the quality of and access to care by increasing the pipeline of nurses,” WVU Health System Chief Nurse Executive Melanie Heuston said in a release from the Morgantown facility.
“What we’ve heard from many students is that they are working two jobs to support themselves while they’re in school and are one flat tire away from having to drop out. The Aspiring Nurse Program will help to alleviate some of the financial stress the students are under so they can focus their time and energy on completing their education,” Heuston added.
The inaugural cohort of BridgeValley Community and Technical College and West Virginia University at Parkersburg students will have clinical rotations at WVU Medicine hospitals in their respective areas, to acquire clinical-immersive experiences to help them as they transition to practice. BridgeValley students will be partnered with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals in South Charleston and Charleston, and WVU-Parkersburg students will be partnered with the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.
Those who are chosen for the Aspiring Nurse Program will receive $5,000 for each of the four semesters they’re in school plus a $5,000 sign-on bonus upon hire in exchange for a three-year work commitment with their respective hospitals after graduation. Along with supporting students financially during the program, the hospitals and schools will provide them access to academic success coaches and retention specialists.
“BridgeValley is thrilled to participate in the Aspiring Nurse Program with WVU Medicine. This is a wonderful opportunity for our students,” BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Casey K. Sacks, Ph.D., said in the release. “Not all programs have the opportunity for learners to get paid while they are going to school. The Aspiring Nurse Program does just that: pays students to be students in the BridgeValley nursing program.”
“WVU-P believes the most significant thing a community college can do is be a good community partner. When we collaborate with local businesses to meet their needs and, at the same time, provide amazing opportunities for students, then we are fulfilling our mission,” WVU-Parkersburg President Torie Jackson said in the release. “We believe purposeful and planned training of a workforce will elevate the Mid-Ohio Valley and the entire state of West Virginia, and we are honored to partner with WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.”
The Center for Nursing Excellence is working on additional partnerships in the Northern Panhandle, Eastern Panhandle, and southern portions of the state, with a targeted roll-out as soon as January, according to the release.