The West Virginia University Medicine Center for Nursing Excellence will launch a new, student-supportive initiative, the Aspiring Nurse Program, this fall with BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston and West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

In most cases, tuition support already exists for the schools' nursing students in terms of student loans, grants, and scholarships. The Aspiring Nurse Program will provide each student with up to $25,000 to support his or her day-to-day life expenses.

