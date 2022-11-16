Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Following a special surprise presentation on board the 2022 Autumn Colors Express excursion train in West Virginia, C&O Historical Society honorees Leonard L. Claytor (left) and Eric S. Pack hold copies of the 2023 calendar “Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Through the New River Gorge,” available on ChessieShop.com. Courtesy photo by Doug Andre/C&O Historical Society.

The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the history of the C&O Railway, has published and is selling its yearly fundraising calendars to support the 53-year-old, Clifton Forge, Virginia-based organization.

The calendars include the Chessie “The Railroad Kitten” calendar, the longest-running railroad-themed calendar in the United States. This 89th edition of the Chessie calendar features a selection of vintage C&O Railway advertising art from the 1930s and 1940s. This year's theme, "The Many Facets of Chessie," shows the many roles that Chessie played in the C&O's advertising campaigns.

