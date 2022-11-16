Following a special surprise presentation on board the 2022 Autumn Colors Express excursion train in West Virginia, C&O Historical Society honorees Leonard L. Claytor (left) and Eric S. Pack hold copies of the 2023 calendar “Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Through the New River Gorge,” available on ChessieShop.com. Courtesy photo by Doug Andre/C&O Historical Society.
The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the history of the C&O Railway, has published and is selling its yearly fundraising calendars to support the 53-year-old, Clifton Forge, Virginia-based organization.
The calendars include the Chessie “The Railroad Kitten” calendar, the longest-running railroad-themed calendar in the United States. This 89th edition of the Chessie calendar features a selection of vintage C&O Railway advertising art from the 1930s and 1940s. This year's theme, "The Many Facets of Chessie," shows the many roles that Chessie played in the C&O's advertising campaigns.
After Chessie was introduced to the traveling public in 1933, her image was eventually used to promote and explain many services and locations throughout the Chesapeake & Ohio system. The Chessie calendar reached its peak distribution with 425,000 copies in 1947.
The C&OHS has also published its traditional calendar dedicated to Chesapeake & Ohio steam locomotive power, this year focusing on coal trains powered by the late-era steam locomotives of many types. The photographic selections feature a variety of steam locomotive classes.
Completing the trio of fundraising calendars offered for 2023, the C&O Historical Society has, for the second time, published a special calendar dedicated to a specific region along the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway: the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
“The success of last year’s calendar combining the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway with the New River Gorge, as opposed to a purely railroad-specific topic, was a tremendous fundraising success, selling nearly 1,000 copies," C&OHS President Mark Totten said in a media release. "The appeal of the New River Gorge is just as strong with the public as it was a year ago, so it was an easy decision to repeat this equation with additional photos selected from our archive.
"The Chesapeake & Ohio Railway’s completion of their great east-west connection at Hawks Nest in 1873 set in motion a history of infinite depth that, in this century, is still a subject studied at great lengths. In this calendar's images we have framed the Chesapeake & Ohio in the New River Gorge as 'the machine in the garden.' The railroad brought people into this part of the country who would have never otherwise witnessed the towering walls of the gorge, caught glimpses of its hidden waterfalls, gazed up at its stone cliffs or heard its rushing waters.”
The former C&O Railway, now CSX Transportation, still runs through the New River Gorge from Gauley Bridge to Hinton.
In addition to showing historic scenes throughout the New River Gorge from its industrial peak, the C&O Historical Society again dedicates this regional calendar to two living connections to the history responsible for bringing thousands through some of the most rugged terrain in North America. “Like the legendary mountain railroaders before them, the honorees, Mr. Leonard L. Claytor and Mr. Eric S. Pack, captained 'the machine through the garden.’ Believed to be two of the last active C&O Railway hires at the time of their retirements, these gentlemen added their own pages to history during their illustrious careers,” Totten said.
Claytor hired onto the C&O on Nov. 10, 1969. He began work in St. Albans and worked in the yards at South Charleston, Huntington, and Handley.
Working through Chessie System and CSX Transportation at sites such as the Coal River and Cabin Creek subdivisions, Claytor transitioned to Amtrak in 1985.
He grew up in a railroad family. His father, Howard Winfred Claytor Sr., retired from the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway as a track supervisor after 32 years of service.
During his career, Leonard Claytor guided travelers over the C&O Railway’s former territory, retiring as a conductor on Dec. 19, 2021.
Pack is a retired locomotive engineer who retired on June 26, 2020, after accumulating 50 years of combined service with C&O, C&O/B&O, CSX, and Amtrak. Early in his career, he ran trains from Hinton to Durbin on the Greenbrier subdivision.
After transitioning to Amtrak, Pack piloted the Cardinal on the same route used by the Chesapeake & Ohio in its original east-west connection, through the New River Gorge. His father, Cletis Pack, was a railroad car inspector with 30 years of service. His mother, Betty Jo Pack, was a telegraph operator with 32 years of service. Eric Pack is one of 11 children, the only one who worked for the railroad. His maternal grandfather was the section foreman at Fire Creek, West Virginia, when his mother was born. His paternal grandfather cut cross ties and sold them to the railroad.
Claytor and Pack volunteer with the C&O Historical Society, giving lectures about their careers and sharing their history with audiences firsthand.
The calendars can be purchased online at ChessieShop.com or by calling 540-862-2210 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The calendars are being offered for $10.95 each or $25 for all three, according to the website.