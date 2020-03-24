Café Appalachia, WVSU to offer morning gardening sessions

West Virginia State University’s Extension Service is partnering with Café Appalachia in South Charleston to host a six-part series of gardening workshops through October, commencing this week.
The Lunch & Learn instructional gardening events will start on Thursday, March 26, with a session on raised bed construction and irrigation.
Each session will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at Café Appalachia.
“Café Appalachia’s beautiful garden is the perfect venue for these informative and hands-on sessions,” WVSU Extension Agent Kristie Martin said in a news release.
“Hosting sessions throughout the year will allow us to educate people on a variety of aspects of gardening, from preparing for planting to tending your crops to harvesting the nutritious and delicious fruits — and vegetables — of your labor,” Martin said.
“We are so excited to begin to connect our community with their food sources and provide them an opportunity to learn how easy it is to grow their own food,” said Cheryl Laws, founder and CEO of Pollen8 Inc., the parent organization of the café. “Then we will offer them to taste the reward from the food served at Café Appalachia.”
The full schedule of Lunch & Learn sessions is as follows:
• March 26: “How to Start Raised Beds & Garden Irrigation”
• April 23: “Crop Seeding & Transplanting
• June 18: “Garden Plant Care — Suckering & Pruning”
• July 23: “Crop Harvesting”
• Sept. 24: "Low Tunnels & Cold Crops"
• Oct. 22: “How to Winterize Raised Beds.”
Each workshop is free to attend. Space is limited, however, and registration is required by contacting Café Appalachia AmeriCorps VISTA Danielle Justice at DJustice@stepbystepwv.org or calling 304-654-6009.
Attendees are invited to have lunch at the café at a discounted rate of $8, following the sessions.
Funding for the series is provided in part by a mini-grant from Try This West Virginia.
Café Appalachia is a program of Pollen8 Inc., a nonprofit organization that creates social programs for families impacted by the drug epidemic in West Virginia.
Café Appalachia is located at 206 D St. in South Charleston.