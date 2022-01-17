The Fruits of Labor Cafe & Bakery held a soft opening to proclaim its arrival in downtown Montgomery last week, bringing farm-to-table-fresh fare to the Upper Kanawha Valley.
The new cafe and bakery opened its doors at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Tabit Building at 212 Third Ave., and, for the nonce, is offering limited hours while getting its staff members fully trained and acclimated.
An open house and official grand opening event are planned for the near future, but Fruits of Labor founder Tammy Jordan said the soft opening has so far been an unqualified success.
“We had 113 guests yesterday in four hours, which is just amazing — 90 of those orders were in an hour and 45 minutes, so it’s been really fast paced so far,” Jordan said. “The community has been very kind, gracious and excited, and we’ve had so many positive comments about Fruits of Labor and its mission. We’re thrilled by it.”
“Tammy Jordan and I have worked on this restaurant opening for about two years, and we’re looking to forward to what it will bring to this community,” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said. “We think it’s just a great marriage between Montgomery and Fruits of Labor.
“I’m tickled to death to have them in town,” the mayor added, “and their food is unique — and it’s delicious. I think it’s going to be a destination place for people outside the area, too.”
The menu selection at Fruits of Labor includes a multitude of familiar comfort food offerings such as grilled cheese, club, Reuben sandwiches, along with a variety of wraps, croissants, salads and chili, plus pepperoni rolls and other items. The bakery section offers an array of breads, cookies, muffins, cakes and pastries.
Current operating hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Dine-in and take-out orders are available. To place orders or receive further information about the cafe and bakery’s selection and services, phone 304-981-2329.
Fruits of Labor intends to offer an expanded array of specialty coffees to its offerings in the near future as well. Catering services will also be available.
About Fruits of Labor Inc.
Community is as important as commerce — if not more so — Fruits of Labor Inc., a nationally certified culinary arts and agricultural education training center, focusing on addiction prevention and treatment. Jordan founded the Fruits of Labor Cafe & Bakery to provide both employment and encouragement for those dealing with and recovering from addiction. Following a tour of a local prison more than 20 years ago, she was impelled by the despair she saw there to create Fruits of Labor Inc. The first cafe and bakery opened on Main Street in Rainelle and still operates there. A Fruits of Labor cafe/bakery location also serves the Alderson area.
As Jordan stated on the Fruits of Labor website: “We support adults recovering from addiction by acknowledging it is hard work and providing robust services they can count on, over an extended period. This is an evidence-based approach that works. We also certify youth and young adults through addiction prevention programs.
“Our products are thoughtfully prepared by people who are enrolled in agriculture and culinary training. This training is the cornerstone of our approach to addiction recovery, but other components, like a safe environment, intensive personal mentoring, and ongoing encouragement, provide that holistic, safe eco-system required for long-term success.”
Additional information about Fruits of Labor and its mission (and ways to support it financially) is posted at www.fruitsoflaborinc.com.
In November 2020, West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice recognized Jordan for her efforts by presenting her with the second-ever Rhododendron Award at a ceremony in the state Capitol in Charleston. The Rhododendron Award is given to distinguish West Virginia individuals who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities, particularly the state’s “unsung heroes” whose work has made significant differences in the lives of others.
In March 2021, the Kanawha County Commission named Jordan as a UKAN program recipient, extending a $10,000 loan for the Fruits of Labor Montgomery expansion. The commission established the UKAN loan program in 2015 with the purpose of assisting Upper Kanawha Valley residents in launching or expanding their small businesses.
“We were blown away by the business proposal and application submitted by Fruits of Labor,” County Commissioner Ben Salango said in a release. “Their community outreach mission will be able to expand and touch an area of Kanawha County that welcomes new business. We cannot wait to see what’s in store for this incredible business.”