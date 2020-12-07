To benefit the CAMC Cancer Center in Kanawha City, the CAMC Foundation is again conducting its "Claus for the Cause: Present for Hope" fundraising campaign this holiday season.
CAMC Foundation Development Officer Christopher Welty explained that annually, the CAMC Foundation provides grants to the CAMC Cancer Center to assist its current and past patients.
"The funds raised help support access and assistance to medications, chemotherapy, medical supplies, medical equipment, travel, lodging, nutritional supplies, and other cost of care associated with cancer treatment," Welty said.
The funds also support care for those recovering from cancer treatments, he said. "We do this through survivorship programs that include educational materials, psychological services to address emotional issues, exercise programs, group support classes, staff training, and boutique and spa services."
"The CAMC Foundation is the fundraising arm of the CAMC Health System," Foundation Senior Development Director Bryan Cummings said. "We've been raising funds in the community since 1976. It's not a social services agency in the typical sense; all of the funds we raise go back to help patients directly.
"The Cancer Center is one of our leading grant recipients year after year to support the patients and their caregivers at the center. CAMC treats more cancer than any other hospital in West Virginia. It's a disease that, unfortunately, touches all of us, whether it's family, friends or colleagues.
"That's why it's very important to communicate to the community the needs and to support us in these endeavors as they go through their battle," Cummings said.
He said the 2020 "Claus for the Cause: Present for Hope" began at Thanksgiving and will continue through the end of December.
"While we receive gifts year round, this is our end-of-the-year appeal," Cummings said.
"One key part of the campaign appeal this year is that each gift received of $50 or more will provide a personal comforting blanket to a patient at the Cancer Center," Welty added. "They can keep it and take it home. That adds a personal element to the campaign this year."
Online donations can be made at camcfoundation.org/clausforthecause.
For more information about the campaign, contact Christopher Welty at 304-388-9863 or christopher.welty@camc.org or visit the website address above.