Raising heart rates, funds and knowledge, the 2021 CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-mile run/2-1/2-mile walk will step off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Haddad Riverfront Park at 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in downtown Charleston.
The run/walk course will begin at Haddad Riverfront Park, continue through Charleston's streets and neighborhoods (including the challenging slopes of Spring Hill Cemetery) and conclude at the Haddad starting point.
The annual walk/run raises funds and awareness for colorectal cancer treatment. Proceeds also supply colorectal cancer screening kits for those throughout the community who could not afford them otherwise.
The CAMC Foundation has sponsored the benefit run/walk since its inception in 2004. The community fundraiser was established in honor and memory of Jody Jividen, a Charleston Daily Mail reporter who died from colorectal cancer in 2002, as well as a former chief of staff for Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, Chris Stadelman, who died from colorectal cancer in 2018.
Held each June during the City of Charleston's FestivALL arts celebration, the 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk have attracted more than 400 runners and walkers each year (excluding last year's COVID-19-scuttled fundraiser).
Colorectal cancer survivor Josh Sword of the West Virginia AFL-CIO and his wife, Kelly, are co-chairing the 2021 Run for Your Life event, along with honorary chairwoman Elisabeth Payne.
Two years ago, while she was a 16-year-old sophomore at George Washington High School, Payne began experiencing painful digestive symptoms. She underwent a medical screening, where her doctors discovered a cancerous polyp in her colon and removed it before it could spread.
When she was 4 years old, Payne lost her grandmother to colorectal cancer, making her realize the severity of the condition earlier in life.
Now cancer free, Payne, who graduated from GWHS last month, is participating in the 2021 CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life to promote early detection and show that colorectal cancer can affect young people as well as adults.
“Instead of being embarrassed, I have chosen to be more passionate and open about my experience," the South Hills resident said, "because I realize that sharing my story could potentially save some else’s life.
"I have multiple social media platforms where I talk about it, whether it its on the Colorectal Cancer Alliance website or just sharing my story," she said. "Colorectal Cancer Month is in March, so, in March, I usually post a lot of information about it.
"I'm very open it about it when people ask. People tend to be embarrassed about that type of stuff, but everybody has to deal with it and people shouldn't be embarrassed."
She added she has given multiple presentations about colorectal cancer and prevention measures, including for class projects during her time at GWHS.
"I talk about how people should be screened before the age of 50, even if they don't feel bad or think they need to," she said.
Payne and her family members created a fundraising team for the 2020 CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life event. The team raised more than $1,500 for the cause, and their efforts are continuing this year as well.
"We have been trying to raise money again this year for the Foundation," Elisabeth's mother, Emilee Payne, said last week. "We're hoping to get more participants to join our team. We're just trying to share that on social media, and the CAMC Foundation is posting a lot about it on social media, as well, so that has helped with Elisabeth's campaign."
Elisabeth Payne added that she plans to attend West Virginia University in the fall, possibly majoring in nursing.
Those who wish to participate in the event or donate to the fundraiser, can sign up at give.camcfoundation.org/run.
The registration fee is $25 before Wednesday, June 16, and $30 thereafter. Team, sponsorship and eVent (virtual) registration options are available as well.
Pre-registered participants can pick up their run/walk packets from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, in the parking lot of the CAMC Cancer Center, 3414 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Charleston.
Registration will also be accepted on the day of the race from 7 until 8 a.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Social distancing and masks will be required according to state safety guidelines; updates and safety guideline specific requirements are posted on the website listed above.