Breast and lung cancer are two of the most prevalent cancers in West Virginia. The earlier both cancers are detected, the better your chances are of beating them, which is why CAMC is sponsoring the Screen2Intervene lung and breast cancer screening day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Mammograms will be offered at the CAMC Breast Center. No appointment is necessary (walk-ins are welcome), or appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-388-1590.

