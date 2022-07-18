At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston Area Medical Center put many services and programs, including Volunteer Services, on hold to protect those who are most vulnerable.
The hold was a precautionary measure to protect the variety of volunteers ranging in age from 15 to 90. A few months prior to the hold, the program hired Kelly Anderson, a longtime CAMC employee, as the program’s new director.
Volunteers were invited back to serve in 2021, and, as of June, CAMC Volunteer Services was back in full swing.
Joining Anderson is April Tyree, the new Volunteer Coordinator. Their first order of business was to host the annual Volunteer Services Luncheon, which had been on a three-year hiatus.
This year’s lemon theme fit with Anderson and Tyree’s idea for the program: “A Fresh Start.” With citrus galore, a photo booth, and many volunteers to recognize for their service, the team got hard to work. The volunteers were able to connect with their colleagues after the hiatus as CAMC administrators, including CEO David Ramsey, served volunteers drinks to their tables.
“There was a renewed excitement all around as volunteers got to see other volunteers and gather together as a group,” Anderson said.
The fresh start of the Volunteer Services program is something very special to Anderson.
“Even though I’ve been in this role for almost three years, because of COVID, this year is the first year that I have been able to really be involved with the program and make sure it has something to offer for everyone,” Anderson said. “Really give it a ‘fresh start’ and look to where we can improve.”
Volunteers feel pride and satisfaction when serving patients. It also provides teens (the program calls them “VolunTeens”) experience being in a hospital environment, giving them the chance to learn the workings of a health system.
“Our volunteers do so much,” Anderson said. “We match them up with assignments that are closest to what they enjoy. Some of our assignments let patients visit at their bedside, deliver mail and flowers, greet people at the door, and guide them to their destination.”
Volunteers also provide clerical and stocking support to assist staff in almost any department at CAMC.
Over the next few months, Volunteer Services is introducing new programs for volunteers who want to explore their creative side with arts and crafts. The 11th Hour Companion Program is another new program, which allows volunteers to be with patients at the end of their life when their families can’t be with them.
“We have so many new programs coming to our department that are going to have a great impact on the hospital and our patients,” Anderson said. “Every volunteer makes an incredible difference and adds such a special touch to our patients, families and even our staff that they support.”
To learn more about CAMC Volunteer Services or to apply to be a volunteer, visit camc.org/Volunteer.