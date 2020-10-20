Even though they missed out on this summer’s camping season because of COVID-19 concerns, the Camp Virgil Tate staff hasn’t stopped working around the property.
The staff has made the most of their time by starting various improvement projects around the camp. One such improvement includes the installation of a brand-new disc golf course that was completed last month.
“After we heard the news that 4-H camping was canceled for the entire summer, we opened our gates and encouraged local community members to use our spaces,” AmeriCorps VISTA member and Camp Virgil Tate representative Emily McCormick said in an email. “Having people out here, playing the disc golf course with their families and their children, staying safe and enjoying the outdoors — that’s what we’re all about.”
But they don’t plan to stop with a disc golf course. Camp Virgil Tate representatives announced on Oct. 14 they have been awarded an AmeriCorps NCCC team to join the facility.
AmeriCorps NCCC is the National Civilian Community Corps, which engages young adults ages 18 to 24 in national community service projects. The volunteer members will be serving with the camp for nearly a month and addressing several projects on site. Improvements will focus on marking and clearing the camp’s trails, installing a natural playground, working in the camp’s educational high tunnel, renovating restroom facilities, painting, and more.
The application for NCCC assistance was a long and competitive one, Camp Virgil Tate Executive Director Jason Young said.
“It took us two years before we were finally selected to receive a team,” said Young. “We’ve made so many improvements in the last year, and, with the NCCC helping us, my hope is that the campers will hardly recognize the camp next summer.”
Funding for these improvement projects was provided by the Kanawha County Commission, who said in a release last week, “We are very excited that Camp Virgil Tate is hosting an NCCC team. The work that they provide will be of great benefit to the camp and to our county.”
Camp Virgil Tate is accepting donations to fund these and other improvements to the facilities, as well as donations of building materials. To donate, or receive more information about Camp Virgil Tate, visit www.campvirgiltate.org or contact the camp’s office at 304-984-3311. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To see the progress of the work being undertaken by the NCCC team over the next month, follow the camp’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/campvirgiltate.
Spanning nearly 600 acres, Camp Virgil Tate is located between Cross Lanes and Sissonville. The camp opened after Virgil C. Tate donated 57 acres to the Kanawha County 4-H Foundation to establish a new 4-H camp for the county in 1954.