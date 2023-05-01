The 2023 Kanawha County 4-H Camp, for ages 9 to 21, will take place Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, at Camp Virgil Tate, 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston (between Sissonville and Cross Lanes).
4-H Camp
Entitled “Ogre the Hills and Far Far Away,” the camp will provide daily classes, assemblies, games, and team- building activities that focus on the 4-H teachings of Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. Activities will include STEM projects, cooking, arts and crafts, outdoor sports, and more.
This will be a residential (overnight) camp.
The cost per camper is $200, with financial assistance and discounts available. 4-H members enrolled in ZSuite can log into their accounts at 4h.zsuite.org and search for “Kanawha Co. 4-H Camp 2023” to sign up. Campers ages 9 to 17 who are not enrolled in ZSuite can sign up at bit.ly/kc4hc23 and campers ages 18 to 21 who are not enrolled in ZSuite can sign up at bit.ly/1821kc4hc23.
Registration will conclude on Monday, May 15. Checks and cash will be accepted in person during camp registration on June 5. Checks should be made payable to the Kanawha County 4-H Leaders Association.
Southern District Horse Camp
Camp Virgil Tate will also host a Southern District Horse Camp Sunday, June 18, through Saturday, June 24. The horse camp is also open to 60 registrants ages 9 to 21, to provide them an environment in which to develop skills in a specific riding discipline. Emphasis is placed on educating participants in horsemanship/equitation and showmanship techniques.
Each camper is required to bring a horse to camp, and campers are responsible for getting their horse to and from Camp Virgil Tate, as well as maintaining the care of their horses during camp. Each camper must have A.S.T.M.- approved protective headgear (a helmet with a secure chin strap) to wear when riding at camp.
Campers are also required to show a valid Coggins test report at the Camp Virgil Tate main gate before entering Horse Camp. Reported test results are valid for 12 months.
Campers can submit design entries for this year’s camp program cover as well, via the Program Cover Design Contest form. Entries must be sent to the Kanawha County Extension Office by Monday, May 22. The camper submitting the winning entry will receive a $10 gift certificate for the camp concession stand.
Camper applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; 4-H members and prior campers are given enrollment preference.
Campers 18 to 21 must complete a background check prior to camp. To begin the process, contact Kanawha County West Virginia University Extension Service agent Jocelyn Crawford at the email address listed below.
The horse camp cost is $350, which does not include a camp shirt (which can be pre-ordered), camp pictures, crafts, or the refundable stall fee. Campers are required to pay a $175 pre-registration fee upon submitting an application, with the remainder of the balance due upon arrival at the camp. Checks can be made payable to Southern District 4-H Horse Camp and mailed to the Kanawha County WVU Extension office at Southern District Horse Camp, c/o Kanawha County WVU Extension Service, 900 Virginia St., E., Third Floor, Charleston, WV 25301. A $25 late fee will be charged on applications received after Monday, May 22. The fee will be waived for first-year campers.
The $25 stall fee will be included in the final balance. The stall fee is refundable on the final day of the camp when the camper has cleaned and stripped their stall. Campers will be instructed during camp on how to properly leave their stall when exiting camp.
Campers must arrive on June 18 no earlier than noon and no later than 3 p.m. The camp will end after the June 25 horse show.
4-H’ers enrolled in ZSuite can log into ZSuite and search “Southern District Horse Camp” under “Events” to register. Campers ages 9 to 17 not enrolled in ZSuite can sign up at bit.ly/2023SDHC, while campers ages 18 to 21 who are not enrolled in ZSuite can register at bit.ly/1821SDHC2023.
Registration for the Southern District Horse Camp closes on Monday, May 22.
For additional information regarding the camps, including financial assistance inquiries, visit campvirgiltate.org/wordpress/summer-camps or contact Jocelyn Crawford at Jocelyn.Crawford@mail.wvu.edu or 304-720-9889.