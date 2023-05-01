Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2023 Kanawha County 4-H Camp, for ages 9 to 21, will take place Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, at Camp Virgil Tate, 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston (between Sissonville and Cross Lanes).

