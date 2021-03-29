Camp Virgil Tate, 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston, will host a socially distanced Easter brunch and egg hunt as a fundraiser from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
“We really want to encourage families to stay safe, while still enjoying themselves and celebrating,” Camp Virgil Tate Executive Director Jason Young said in a release.
All social distancing guidelines will be followed during the event.
Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. They can be purchased online at www.campvirgiltate.org. An adult ticket is $20 and includes brunch and a choice of a spring-themed family activity kit. Senior tickets are available at a discounted rate of $15. A children’s ticket is $10 and includes brunch, a choice of spring-themed activity, and an egg hunt.
All funds raised will support the continued operation of Camp Virgil Tate.
For more details about the Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt, visit Camp Virgil Tate’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/campvirgiltate. Questions can be directed to Emily McCormick by email at Emily@campvirgiltate.org.
For more information about Camp Virgil Tate, visit its website at www.campvirgiltate.org or contact the office at 304-984-3311. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.