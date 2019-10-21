Campbells Creek Fall Fest to be held for fourth year

The fourth annual Campbells Creek Fall Fest is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, 714 Point Lick Terrace, Charleston.
The fall fest will include music, food, vendors and crafts, pumpkin painting, face painting, raffles, games, prizes and more.
Keith Ellison will be the emcee and DJ during the fest. Scheduled singers include:
Country (noon-3 p.m.):
• Noon: Jeorgia Cook
• 12:30 p.m.: Lily Comer
• 1 p.m.: Mychal Tolley
• 1:30 p.m.: Jackson Sorells
• 2 p.m.: Makenzie Phipps
• 2:30 p.m.: Makenzie Phipps
• 3 p.m.: Anthony Lesher
Gospel (4-8 p.m.):
• 4 p.m.: Anthony Lesher
• 4:30 p.m.: Mike Battin
• 5 p.m.: David, Mary and DeeDee (The Larch Family)
• 5:30 p.m.: Allison Tate
• 6 p.m.: Heaven’s Call Trio
• 6:30 p.m.: The Forgiven (with Rachel Kirk Boucher)
• 7 p.m.: Kris Allen
• 7:30 p.m.: Kris Allen.
Local NASCAR ARCA/Truck Series driver Josh White will be at the Fall Fest, as well, to meet with fans and sell his T-shirts.
Area candidates for political office are also expected to attend.
New this year will be Campbells Creek Fall Fest T-shirts, which will be available for $15 apiece.
Vendor spaces are available for $20 each.
“We are looking for donations for candy to pass out to the kids,” said event organizer Jessica Hudson, “and if anyone would like to donate small pumpkins for the kids to paint the day of the event, we also could use paint and small paint brushes. We asking for donations of baked goods if anyone wants to bake baked goods. If anyone would like to volunteer to help us out or needs community service hours, they are welcome to come help us out. All donations and volunteers will be greatly appreciated.”
Hudson said admission is free to the Campbells Creek Fall Fest, with proceeds going toward the upkeep and maintenance of Ken Ellis Memorial Park.
For further information on securing vendor spaces, making donations or volunteering at the Campbells Creek Fall Fest, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
Additionally, Campbells Creek will be the site of a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 26. It will take place from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the northeast ball fields at Point Lick Park. Along with having the opportunity to collect candy in a safe, supervised environment, children will be able to play kickball games at the fields. A concession stand will be open, offering refreshments.
To find out more about the second annual Trunk or Treat, including how to participate, visit the TRUNK or Treat at Campbells Creek page on Facebook.