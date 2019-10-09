Campbells Creek Women's Club, volunteers create veterans' memorial

Campbells Creek Women's Club President Sandy Hall-Clay and other club members wanted to establish a military veterans' memorial for deceased veterans who had lived in the Campbells Creek area at some point in their lives.
When the West Virginia Division of Highways erected the new bridge over Campbells Creek, the old bridge was demolished. However, its abutments and approach remained. The Campbells Creek Women's Club determined this was a perfect location for their project and even provided a good, paved foundation for the memorial.
Upon obtaining permission from Amherst, who owns the land, they established the memorial. They asked for and found donations of materials, money and labor to build it.
At its dedication in June, Campbells Creek Women's Club members determined a drop-off to the creek presented some danger to visitors. They reached out to Chesapeake VFW Post 8363 to see if it could help fund a fence for the safety of everyone concerned.
This request was brought before the Post. Not only did the members approve funds to help with the fence, but one of the members, Ed Carson of Point Lick, said his son, Edward Carson II, has friends who own a fence company. He had his son contact the J. H.Tomblin Fence Co. and they were positively interested in helping veterans. In fact, the company ultimately donated the fencing, the concrete and all the labor.
As far as the VFW Post is concerned, there is but one word to describe the help: "Wow!"
Since they had zero costs, the Post voted to use the unspent funds to help the Campbells Creek Women's Club with a nice sign. That part of the project is still in the design phase.
(Rick Gregg is a member of Chesapeake VFW Post 8363.)