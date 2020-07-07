Capitol Flea Market offering free outdoor sales opportunities

If you’re accumulated some essentially non-essential items over the quarantine, stay-at-home stretch that you’d like to unload for cash, comfort or convenience, or are in the mood to bargain hunt (or a bit of both), Capitol Flea Market is offering free, outdoor vendor spaces at its Charleston location this summer.
In business since September 1989, Capitol Flea Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at present. Open air vending is being permitted, for the time being, in the asphalt parking lot of the facility.
Husband and wife Jaime and Jeannie Fuentes of Hurricane have owned and operated the 33,000-square-foot flea market for the past 31 years. Jaime Fuentes said the free vending opportunity is a way to repay the community for its support over the past three decades.
“We wanted to try to give back and help the local community to rebound from the shutdown,” he said. “We decided to support the local vendors in the community and offer them free outdoor vending space.
“It started off as a couple of weekends, but we decided to extend the free vendor spaces through August. They can come in and set up for free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the open area.
“No reservations are required,” Jaime Fuentes added, “and they can set up as early as 6 a.m. and they can stay until dark.”
He said the Capitol Flea Market reopened — inside and outside — a few weeks ago as COVID-19 restrictions for businesses relaxed.
“We’ve been fully reopened for a month now, and we are at 100% capacity — all of our 110 stores are open.”
Social distancing measures remain in effect at the flea market.
“We’ve posted signs throughout the market reminding [customers] of the social distancing,” he said. “We’ve put down floor signs reminding them to stay 6 feet from each other. Only two people are allowed in the restaurant at one time. We’ve been adhering to all of the guidelines.”
The Capitol Flea Market restaurant mentioned is Nancy’s Restaurant, where vendors, browsers and buyers can refresh themselves and refuel on hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and other snacks, with beverages such as coffee and soft drinks also available.
Some indoor space for vendors is available, too, for a small fee, Jaime Fuentes said.
“Another little bonus we have now is an area indoors set aside for people who want to set up in a store on a temporary basis. We let them come in and, for $10 a day, set up inside in a store,” he explained.
The free outdoor vendor promotion got underway at about the same time the flea market relaunched, he said. “We’re trying to help because we’ve been supported for 30 years by all the local vendors in the community and now we’re trying to help them. Some people are struggling to make ends meet and this is a way for them to accomplish their goals.”
The Capitol Flea Market is located at 2101 Greenbrier St. in Charleston, past Capital High School heading toward Pinch.
For additional information, call the Capitol Flea Market at 304-543-4961 or visit capitolfleamarketwv.com or the flea market’s Facebook page online.