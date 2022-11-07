With the holidays just around the corner, many families will be looking forward to coming together, catching up, and spending much needed time enjoying being with each other.
One of the most popular and traditional ways of “togetherness” revolves around cooking holiday meals in the kitchen. With so much time spent in the kitchen, along with the distractions of family, holidays, and, let’s be honest, life in general, it’s no wonder the holiday season results in a spike in cooking-related kitchen fires.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas. The statistics show that on Thanksgiving Day there were over 1,600 reported home fires to which unattended cooking was the leading cause. That is a spike of 238% over the national daily average!
According to an NFPA report, there were more cooking fire deaths between 2013-2017 than between 1980-1984, even though total fire deaths fell by 46%!
One of the most common causes of cooking fires and cooking fire-related deaths is having items and/or decorations too close to the cooking stove. Your stove is one of the most common potential ignition sources in your home. However, we tend to think of the stove as a “controlled ignition source.” Sometimes we all need to be reminded that fire (even when “controlled”) can get out of control very quickly.
The cooking stove and the area around the cooking stove should be kept clear of all decorations, clutter, hand towels, rags, and oven mitts. A rule of thumb is if the item isn’t made to be used in or on the stove, it should not be NEAR the stove.
The most common cause of cooking-related fires is unattended cooking. Earlier in the article, I mentioned Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires. It is also the peak day for distractions while cooking. If you are cooking, someone should always be in the kitchen, especially when cooking with a range or cooktop! Ranges or cooktops were involved in the 61% of reported home cooking fires, 87% of cooking fire deaths, and 78% of cooking fire injuries.
Cooking should never be left unattended, because, after all, you have just turned on an ignition source that will get very hot and reach temps beyond normal combustibles ignition point (the minimum temperature required to ignite). More than one-quarter of the people killed during cooking fires were asleep at the time.
Another common cause of cooking-related fires is the grease fire. Tragically, last holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas, I investigated a fire that resulted in a fatality of one of our citizens. The investigation concluded the fire started as a grease fire; the victim either picked up the pot to take it to the sink or threw water on the fire. Whichever it was, the result was a fireball which burned the victim severely from the waist up, compromised the airway, and resulted in death. Very tragic, and very preventable!
First, any time you cook with grease, you should always have the cover to the pot or pan you are using. If the grease ignites, immediately turn off the burner and cover it with the lid.
Secondly, you should also have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen. If the fire is too large to safely cover with the lid, stand back pull the pin from your extinguisher, aim at the base of the fire, and spray the extinguisher at the base of the fire until the fire is out or the extinguisher is completely discharged.
Never use water on a grease fire, and never attempt to pick up or move the pot/pan containing a grease fire. At the first sign the extinguisher is not putting out the grease fire, or the fire is too large, immediately exit the home and call 911. Half of all non-fatal injuries occurred when people tried to control the fire themselves.
If you have a fire in your oven, turn if off. Let the contents cool before cleaning. If you have a fire in your oven and the flames escape it, immediately leave your home and call 911.
If in doubt, call the fire department and let them put it out. Items can be replaced, homes can be rebuilt, but people are irreplaceable!
Lastly, always ensure your home has working smoke alarms that are less than 10 years old. Smoke alarms double your family’s chances of surviving a house fire, whether it is cooking related or not.
If you are not sure if your alarms work or if they are more than 10 years old, call us and we will be happy to do a home safety visit to make sure your home is ready for the holidays.
The St. Albans Fire Department also provides free smoke alarms to everyone inside St. Albans city limits. If you live outside the city, call us anyway, and we will do our best to find someone to ensure your home has working smoke alarms at no cost.
Have a safe holiday season!
(Lt. Chris Collins is the fire marshal for the St. Albans Fire Department. He can be contacted at 304-382-6850 or ccollins@stalbansfire.com.)