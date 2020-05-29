Carver Career and Technical Education Center salutes 2020 award winners

The Carver Career and Technical Education Center in Malden named award-winning students for this past academic year recently. Among the honorees are:
• Hillary Haslebacher was named the Carver Career and Technical Education Center Culinary Arts Student of the Year. She maintained perfect attendance during her scholastic career at Carver and plans to earn certification through the American Culinary Foundation in the fall.
• Tanner Crowder was chosen the High School HVAC Student of the Year. Having completed several HVAC certifications as a Carver student, Crowder is employed by Casto Technical and has worked in local hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. A graduating senior this year at Riverside High School in Belle, he will be attending BridgeValley Community and Technical College this fall, studying Commercial Controls.
• Riverside High senior Kody Centers is the Career Plus Program Student of the Year for 2020. He joined the program during the second semester of his 10th grade year at RHS. He has multiple technical certifications for HVAC and will be attending Carver as an adult student next year to earn certifications in plumbing.
• Erica Halstead was named the Veterinary Technology Student of the Year. A mother of five, Halstead had her fifth child while she was enrolled in the program.
• Karli Stevens received the Carver Cosmetology Program Adult Student of the Year Award for the 2019-2020 school year. She completed the program this year with a 4.0 grade point average.
• Jadyn Milam of Sissonville was named the Pre-Cosmetology Student of the Year for 2019-20. Milam entered the program as a junior, and she plans to continue as an adult student, according to the center.
• Logan Tolley was named the Automotive Technology Student of the Year.
• Luke Chipps was named the center's 2019-20 Barbering Student of the Year.
• Samantha Groom was named Carver Student of the Year for Diagnostic Services. Groom served as the office manager of the Bee Well Clinic at Carver.
• Riverside High School senior Joey Adkins received the Electrical Technology Student of the Year Award. He is employed at Amherst Industries as a maintenance mechanic, plans on taking his electrician’s license test when he turns 18 and aspires to work with AEP.
• The Integrated Production Technology Student of the Year for 2020 is Seth Casto. He is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and plans to pursue a career in manufacturing after graduation. He has been accepted for employment at NGK/NTK Spark Plugs and Technical Ceramics Company.
• The Graphic Design Student of the Year Award for 2019-20 was given to Micah Parrish for her graphic design accomplishments in the past two years at Carver.