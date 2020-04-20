Carver chef receives Kanawha County Schools 2020 Teacher of the Year award

Chef Thomas (Tommy) Grant II has been named the Kanawha County Schools 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year.
Grant is certified through the American Culinary Federation and is the manager and instructor of the ProStart Culinary Arts Program at Carver Career and Technical Education Center.
Grant initiated the ProStart program at the Malden school in 2005. According to the Carver Career Center website, ProStart is a restaurant industry-driven curriculum developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation with input from thousands of restaurant professionals. The ProStart curriculum integrates performance-based learning with academics, entrepreneurship and technology skills to prepare students for employment.
Grant is a member and past president of the ACF and the James Beard Good Food for Good Foundation. In addition to winning numerous awards and recognitions in the field of culinary arts, he is a past West Virginia CTE Teacher of the Year.
Grant and KCS students from Carver’s ProStart Program are well-known throughout the Kanawha Valley for their catering skills at public and private events.
In early March, the Carver Culinary and Restaurant Management ProStart teams competed in the West Virginia Hospitality Education and Training’s 2020 Hospitality Cup, winning first place in both categories.
Grant will be submitted to the West Virginia Department of Education for consideration for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award.
According to a February 2013 Charleston Gazette feature article, Grant started cooking when he was 14 years old. His parents owned and operated the former Ernie’s Esquire on Capitol Street and Wellington’s in Poca. He trained under chefs Peter Timmins and the late Robert Wong in an apprentice program after he graduated from Poca High School, according to the article, and he later became chef de cuisine at Wellington’s.