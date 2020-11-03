Culinary Arts students at the Carver Career and Technical Center in Malden got hands-on career advice recently, straight from the kitchen of a South Hills chef and restaurateur.
The Carver students visited 1010 Bridge Restaurant and Catering in Charleston in late October. There, the restaurant's chef, Paul Smith, along with fellow chef John Evans and restaurant manager Aaron Clark, gave them tours of the recently opened establishment -- and professional and personal insight into its day-to-day, meal-to-meal business operations.
"Smith brought to life subjects I teach into clearer focus," Carver Career and Technical Center Culinary Arts program coordinator and instructor Mandy Gum said in a social media post afterward. "Purchasing, supervision management, sustainability, and farm-to-table cooking were just a few topics that the 1010 Bridge staff honed in on during our tour.
"Students learned about facing challenges head on, just like COVID-19, while pushing yourself to raise the bar and be the example that everyone strives for in the culinary community.
"There is more to running a restaurant than cooking. You must be able to be business minded and keep an eye on profit margins, know how to make purchasing decisions, and be a leader no matter where you are in the hierarchy," Gum said.
She added that the Carver Culinary Arts program teaches the subjects Smith emphasized during their Bridge Road visit.
"My students will be more than prepared to enter the industry," Gum said.
More information regarding the Culinary Arts Program is posted at ccc.kana.k12.wv.us.