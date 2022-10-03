Cast members have been selected for stage performances of “Failure is Impossible” and “The Music Man,” both to be presented later this month.
‘Failure is Impossible’
“Failure is Impossible” is an original script sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council, the West Virginia Suffrage Centennial Project and FestivALL Fall.
The stage play tells the story of the down-to-the-wire struggle for West Virginia to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that gave women the right to vote.
The cast is led by Marlette Carter, Keturah Deweese, Rhonda Rogombe, and Mary Downey playing West Virginia suffragists Jessie Manley, Julia Ruhl, Coralie Franklin Cook, and Lenna Lowe Yost. Patience Deweese plays Alice Paul. Michele Baranaskas, Dan Heyman, Rob James, Carrie Kirk, Nancy Tyler, and Jim-Bob Williams each play multiple historical characters.
Susan Marrash-Minnerly will direct the production, with Kim Waybright serving as stage manager. Set design is by Doug Minnerly. Costumes are by Susie Sayre of Brierrose Studios.
“Failure is Impossible” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, at the Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
‘The Music Man’Cameron Vance, portraying smooth-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, and Rudi Arrowood, as Marian the Librarian, will lead the cast of the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s fall stage production of Meredith Willson’s classic musical, “The Music Man.”
Other featured “The Music Man” cast members include: Austin Thomas as Marcellus Washburn, Clint Thomas as Mayor George Shinn, Su Voycik-Meredith as Eulalie MacKechnie Shinn, Barbara Tabor-Utt as Mrs. Paroo, Eric Hudnall as Charlie Cowell, Garrett Hughes as Winthrop Paroo, Landon George as Tommy Djilas, Olivia Hayes as Zaneeta Shinn, Lucia Lipton as Gracie Shinn, Marleigh Adkins as Amaryllis, Jim Damron as Constable Locke, Julie Miller as Alma Hix, Elizabeth Cary Brown as Ethel Toffelmier, Katherine Hill Calloway as Maud Dunlop, Kara Boyles Duncan as Mrs. Squires, and Seth Skiles, Mark Felton, Gavin Samuel, and Jamison Miller as the School Board Members/Barbershop Quartet.
Portraying salesmen, townspeople and other characters in the cast are Toni M. Pilato, Ted Brightwell, Marc D. Golden, Beau LeMaster, Jonathan Raines, Gavin Samuel, Seth Skiles, Olivia Akins, Andrea Elkins, Amy Hughes, Rosalee Kullen, Maddi Simons, Karis Sutherland, Mallory Szerokman, Aiden Bowen, Helen Calloway, Adalynn Calvert, AnneMarie Carr, Gabriel Rashid, Isaiah Stegall, London Donahoe, Kate Erlewine, Olivia Hayhurst, Emilie Hoosier, and Emily Swingle.
“The Music Man” will be presented at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Oct 28 and 29 and Nov. 4 and 5 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Morning performance for area schools are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. Tickets and more information about the production are available at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
A revival of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is playing at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway through the end of the year.
Upcoming holiday auditions
Auditions for the 27th edition of the Contemporary Youth Arts’ holiday-season rock opera, “Mary,” are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, auditions are open to all singers, dancers and actors ages 12 and older for the annual musical drama created by playwright/director Dan Kehde and the late Mark Scarpelli. No pre-registration is necessary.
“Auditions are traditionally very friendly and simple” for CYAC productions, Kehde said. “We’ve always tried to keep them simple to encourage young people to try out — particularly teens and young adults who may be more talented than they realize. It’s amazing how much talent we’ve uncovered just by being accessible to those who think they have none.
“We always suggest that folks sing a few verses of their favorite song in whatever key they choose. That’s about it. If they’re too scared to audition alone, they can go up with a friend, or they can just sing ‘Happy Birthday’ or ‘Jingle Bells.’ We’ve heard some really good voices sing ‘Jingle Bells’ for their first audition.”
All who audition will have their vocal ranges evaluated on Saturday as well. Since the cast requirements for “Mary” can include multiple choruses as well as six major leads, Kehde said, he hopes for a total cast size of 25 or more.
“Oh, we’ve definitely done the show with fewer than that,” Kehde said, laughing at the recollection, “but, back in the days when we were in the Capitol Plaza, there were some years we had 35 or 40. We’ll just have to see who shows up this year.”
Together with his wife, Penny; music director Grant Jacobs; and choreographer Nik Tidquist, Kehde said he hopes to make this year’s production, the story of Mary in the months prior to the birth of Jesus, a suitable homage to his friend and collaborator, Scarpelli, who died from cancer this spring.
“This was the first piece Mark and I wrote. It’s always going to be special,” he said.
“Mary” will be presented Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 1-4 at the Elk City Playhouse.
For more information, email cyac2001@me.com or call 304-342-5716.
Additionally, the West Side-based Children’s Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for its holiday performances of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, at the CTOC workshop, 115 Spring St. in Charleston.
Auditions are open to performers ages 8 through 18. Audition slots are available for reservation. Walk-ins will also be welcome during the auditions.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” will be performed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater Thursday, Dec. 8, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Debbie Haught will direct the production, with musical direction provided by Jeff Haught and Claire Butler serving as the assistant director.
To register for an audition opening or to learn out more about the December production, visit www.ctoc.org.