A pair of catfish tournaments are scheduled for this weekend in Kanawha and Fayette counties.
The City of Nitro’s second of two catfish tournaments of the summer will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at the city’s 27-acre Ridenour Lake.
“Fisherman tell us that having the tournaments help them become familiar with our beautiful Ridenour Lake and a chance to catch some big catfish,” Jim Caudill, tournament director, said in a City of Nitro release. “These fishing tournaments attract fisherman of all ages, from throughout the region.”
The catfish fishing portion of the tournament will take place from 6 until 11 p.m. Friday. Registration will get underway at 4:30 p.m. at the Ridenour Lake gazebo.
The cost will be $15 per person for a chance to win cash prizes for the highest total weight of each fisherman’s best five fish. Children younger than 12 years old can enter free.
There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant.
Ridenour Lake was to be stocked with big catfish this week prior to the tournament.
A fishing license is required.
Ridenour Lake is located at the end of 21st Street in Nitro.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Central West Virginia Catfish Anglers will host a catfish tournament at 10739 Midland Trail in Gauley Bridge.
Registrations for the two-man-team event will be accepted from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with the fishing competition to be held between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Payouts will follow at the location.
The entry fees will be $20 per person, $10 big fish, and $10 trash fish (trash fish will be any fish caught, with the exception of bluegill and catfish).
Tournament rules include:
Bank fishing only (no pay lakes)
Two people per team (children under age 12 can fish and not be considered a member of the team).
Two poles per person (four total as a team)
All catfish caught must be measured with a adequate measuring device (preferably a bump board) and submitted to the group chat once created prior to the start of the tournament. The photograph must contain the assigned team number received at registration.
All fish caught will round up to the next whole inch (e.g., 16-1/4 inches will be considered 17 inches). In the event of a tie, judges will revert to the official length to break the tie.
All participants must possess a valid fishing license. Anyone who does not possess a valid license and is caught fishing illegally will be disqualified.
To receive more information, call 304-932-9274 or email rsontos@hotmail.com or visit the “Town of Gauley Bridge Events” or “Central WV Catfish Anglers” Facebook pages.