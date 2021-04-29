The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia State Fire Marshal Kenneth E. Tyree Jr. (left) recognized Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department staff members firefighter/paramedic Zachary Foster, firefighter/EMT Zachary Daniels and CGVFD Assistant Chief/EMT Clayton (Jock) Young Jr. on April 16 for their response to a March 27 emergency at the station. EMT Amanda Holmes was also recognized but was unable to attend the event. Courtesy photo

West Virginia State Fire Marshal Kenneth E. Tyree Jr. and members of his staff visited the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department on April 16 to show appreciation to four CGVFD staff members for their recent emergency rescue efforts.

On March 27, the CGVFD was alerted about a child who was not breathing and who was being taken to the fire station for treatment. Assistant Chief/EMT Clayton (Jock) Young Jr., firefighter/paramedic Zachary Foster, firefighter/EMT Zachary Daniels and EMT Amanda Holmes responded by coming to the station and they began patient care immediately. The crew was preparing to transport the patient when Kanawha County Critical Care Unit 159 and KCEAA Supervisor 511 arrived on scene and assisted with patient care and transport.

The Fire Marshal's Office was contacted by a member of the child's family who wanted to let them know about the work the CGVFD performed that day. The child has recovered, according to a CGVFD social media update.

Tyree presented commendations to the honorees as well; Holmes was unable to attend the presentation.

