"Chessie Takes a Train Trip" is the first Chessie the Railroad Kitten adventure published since the 1930s and features the first officially commissioned Chessie artwork since 1984. Cover photo courtesy the C&O Historical Society
The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, a 54-year-old, Virginia-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and sharing the history of the C&O Railway, donated copies of its children's book, "Chessie Takes a Train Trip," recently to the Riverside Public Library.
Featuring longtime C&O Railway mascot Chessie the Railroad Kitten as the story's protagonist, the books were distributed to dozens of Cedar Grove Elementary School students and families during the Christmas Family Night program on Dec. 22 at the Belle library.
Kanawha County Public Library Regional Branch Manager Anthony DeMinico corresponded with C&O Historical Society President Mark Totten and helped arrange the endeavor.
"We had agreed that we wanted to see these books in children's hands to promote a love of reading and history," DeMinico said in a C&OHS release. "We also hope that this is just the beginning of opportunities that we can bring to KCPL and our patrons."
"I'm a native of the Upper Kanawha Valley and have fond memories of a weekly children's reading program at the Glasgow Branch Library. I would like to give something back now that I have the ability," Totten said.
DeMinico said 50 of the books were given to Cedar Grove students at last month's holiday event. "We hope that those who received them found some warmth and happiness while reading the book during this cold, holiday season."
Chessie the Railroad Kitten played a famous role in the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway's advertising campaigns through the decades, Totten said. "After Chessie was introduced to the traveling public by the C&O’s Public Relations Department in 1933, her image was eventually used to promote and explain travel services and destinations throughout the Chesapeake & Ohio system. These images of Chessie and her family have been preserved in the C&O Historical Society's archive, and, as a result, have delighted the public for many years."
Published and distributed by the C&O Railway, the Chessie Calendar reached its peak distribution with 425,000 copies in 1947. Following the success of the railroad’s public relations campaign using the kitten as their mascot, the Wall Street Journal once called Chessie "the kitten of destiny," Totten noted.
Copies of "Chessie Takes a Train Trip" will be added to the KCPL collection, he said. The book was written by C&OHS founder and chief historian Thomas W. Dixon Jr. and illustrated by Lexington, Va.-based artist Natalie O'Dell.
“We are incredibly grateful to Kanawha County Public Library system and Regional Branch Manager Anthony DeMinico, who was incredibly gracious and worked hard with us to get our donation into the hands of students in eastern Kanawha County," Totten said. "I hope we will have the opportunity to collaborate with Mr. DeMinico and KCPL in the future.”
Additional information regarding the C&O Historical Society and its mission is available by calling 540-862-2210 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or by visiting the organization's website, cohs.org. Copies of "Chessie Takes a Train Trip" can be ordered at chessieshop.com for $7.95 per copy plus tax and shipping fees.