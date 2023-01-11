Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

"Chessie Takes a Train Trip" is the first Chessie the Railroad Kitten adventure published since the 1930s and features the first officially commissioned Chessie artwork since 1984. Cover photo courtesy the C&O Historical Society

The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, a 54-year-old, Virginia-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and sharing the history of the C&O Railway, donated copies of its children's book, "Chessie Takes a Train Trip," recently to the Riverside Public Library.

Featuring longtime C&O Railway mascot Chessie the Railroad Kitten as the story's protagonist, the books were distributed to dozens of Cedar Grove Elementary School students and families during the Christmas Family Night program on Dec. 22 at the Belle library.

