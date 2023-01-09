Entries for the 2023 Celtic Calling Playwriting Contest are being accepted through Sunday, Jan. 15.
Submissions of original, Celtic-themed plays, vignettes, or one-act entries, not to exceed 30 minutes, are being taken to be performed during the weekend of the Seventh Celtic Calling Gathering March 1-5, at a location to be determined.
The winning submissions will be announced at approximately the end of January.
The top five submissions will receive cash prizes: $150 for first place, $100 for second place, $75 for third place, $50 for fourth place, and $25 for fifth place. Additionally, the writer of the Audience Choice Award during the festival will receive $100.
All proposals and scripts must be typewritten and emailed to TipJarTheatre@gmail.com by 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. PDFs are preferred. The email subject line should be the title of the play.
Multiple submissions are permitted, as are collaborations between writers.
The submission must be original, and the entrant must have the rights of performance and broadcast prior to submission. Celtic Calling will be granted exclusive rights of performance within a 250-mile radius of Charleston from the time of the contest close to through March 31. Celtic Calling will be granted the right to stream the performance of the winning submissions, all or in part.
The play should not exceed 30 minutes.
The play must have at least two characters with speaking roles.
Celtic Calling may charge for tickets to the performance, which will go to offset the costs of production of the play(s) and/or festival.
The submission must have a Celtic theme, which is solely up to the interpretation of the reading committee.
The play(s) will be selected by a committee, whose decisions are final, including the decision not to decide, should the entries not meet the requirements or other standards.
Other tentative activities for the Seventh Celtic Calling Gathering include an opening music session, commemorating St. David’s Day, on Wednesday, March 1; the benefit 5K Kilt Run and 2K Walk on Saturday, March 4, at Spring Hill Cemetery and Arboretum; Celtic Village, featuring clans, crafters, Highland cows, Scottish Blackface Sheep, re-enactors, a dog show, and music and dance; a variety of Celtic-themed events at the Kanawha County Main Library; workshops; a FOOTMAD-sponsored concert by the Tannahill Weavers from Scotland; a Kirkin of the Tartans church service; West Virginia Irish road bowling and other sporting events; and more.
For more information regarding the Seventh Celtic Calling Gathering in Charleston, go to celticcalling.org.