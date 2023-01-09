Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Entries for the 2023 Celtic Calling Playwriting Contest are being accepted through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Submissions of original, Celtic-themed plays, vignettes, or one-act entries, not to exceed 30 minutes, are being taken to be performed during the weekend of the Seventh Celtic Calling Gathering March 1-5, at a location to be determined.

