As part of the Charleston-spanning and event-intensive sixth annual Celtic Calling Gathering, the 5K Kilt Run/2K Walk will get in motion at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the Spring Hill Cemetery and Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum.
Kilts aren’t mandatory apparel to run or walk the course, but they won’t be discouraged, either. (Neither will canine companions on the course.)
“We call it a Kilt Run, but you don’t have to wear a kilt,” said Chris Higgins, the self-described nominal president of the nonprofit Celtic Calling Gathering, last week. “The purpose of the run is to get people up to Spring Hill and have them get some exercise and learn a little bit about the place.
“Every year, we’ve had a run, in different forms,” the East End resident added. “Before, it has started by Appalachian Power Park and you had to climb up the hill. This year, instead of starting at the bottom of the hill, it will all be inside Spring Hill Cemetery. It’s a beautiful place, so we want to encourage people to see it, get some exercise, walk their dogs and learn a little bit about its history.
“I love Spring Hill Cemetery; it gives you beautiful views up and down the valley. It’s high land, like Scotland’s highlands. The cemetery is on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, it’s become an arboretum, which means that all of the the trees up there have been recorded,” Higgins said.
Check-in will commence at 8 a.m. on March 5 at the cemetery’s administration building. A Mountain State food truck will be on site, and bagpipers will play at 8:30 a.m. Bagpipers will also be playing at different locations throughout the run/walk course.
The 5K Kilt Run course begins and finishes at the cemetery’s administration building. As described by organizers, the course is an undulating figure 8 with more than 300 feet of elevation gain.
The 2K Kilt Walk course also starts and concludes at the administration building. It encompasses the second loop of the 5K run. The walk will be an untimed event.
Prior to the week of the race, the entry fee per runner and walker is $25. On the week of the race, the entry fee will be $30. Children younger than 12 can participate free.
No onsite registration will be available on the day of the event; online registration is required and it will close on Thursday, March 3. Online registration can be made at runsignup.com; search for Celtic Calling/Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery from the “Find a Race” link on the homepage.
Groups are also encouraged to sign up for the run/walk and can register their group name and participants on the morning of the race. Groups will be eligible for awards.
All participants will receive a 3-inch race logo sticker. Twenty Coffee Mug Awards with an embossed Celtic Calling logo will be presented to winners in different sections.
For the 5K Kilt Run, awards, including a Celtic Calling T-shirt and goodie bag, will be bestowed to the first male and female overall finishers. Awards will also go to first place male and female finishers in the 18 and under, 30 and under, 50 and under and senior (51 and older) competitors. Moreover, the first dog completing the course will win an award, presented to his or her owner. The male and female selected for having the best kilt/attire will also receive an award. The largest group participating will be given a commemorative coffee cup and have a tree planted at the site in the group’s honor.
The largest group taking part in the 2K walk will also receive a coffee mug and have a tree planted in its honor. Other awards for the 2K walk include a best-dressed kilt/attire for a male and a female, and a special prize will go to the best dressed/cutest canines.
A Spring Hill Cemetery Quiz will also offer prizes during the event. Winners will be drawn from a hat of completed entries. The individual will the most correct answers will receive a coffee mug and the group with the most correct quiz answers will get a coffee mug and a tree planted on their behalf.
“It’s to make the walk interactive,” Higgins said.
A portion of the proceeds from the 5K Kilt Run/2K Walk will will go to the nonprofit Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park and Arboretum to assist in its operations and maintenance of the cemetery and arboretum.
The Spring Hill Cemetery and Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum is located at 1555 Farnsworth Drive in Charleston. Parking will be available at the east and west gates.
For additional information, go to friendsofspringhillcemetery.org.