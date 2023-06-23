A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at South Charleston's Fire Station #5 and Washington District Community Center on Sand Plant Road near Alum Creek. Graphic by Williamson Shriver Architects, courtesy South Charleston Fire Department
The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the City of South Charleston’s newest fire station, Fire Station #5.
The new facility will also house the Washington District Community Building.
The City of South Charleston’s fifth fire station faces U.S. 119 on Sand Plant Road, near Alum Creek. Its service area will include the residents in the section the City of South Charleston annexed two years ago.
According to South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White, the station will contain one fire truck, and nine firefighters, three firefighters per shift, will be on duty at the site.
"This station will enable us to have faster response times to our citizens in this area, which in turn provides a greater service,” White said in a release from the city.
The Washington District Community Building will serve as a space for community members to host social events, such as birthday parties and wedding receptions. A basketball court is also on site that can be used for league play.
"I'm excited about the completion of this project," South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr. said in the release, "as the fire station and community building are truly representative of the City of South Charleston’s continued commitment to provide quality services and resources to its citizens, as well as continued progress of the city’s expansion toward the Lincoln County line.”
Mullens will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by members of the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau. Following the ceremony and remarks, those attending will have the opportunity to tour the new facility, and refreshments will be served.
For further information, contact the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce at 304-744-0051.