scfdcommbuilding

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at South Charleston's Fire Station #5 and Washington District Community Center on Sand Plant Road near Alum Creek. Graphic by Williamson Shriver Architects, courtesy South Charleston Fire Department

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the City of South Charleston’s newest fire station, Fire Station #5.

The new facility will also house the Washington District Community Building.

