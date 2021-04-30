Joe Holland Volkswagen in South Charleston took delivery recently of Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV, the ID.4.
The all-electric ID.4 was delivered in March and is available for customer demonstration purposes only for the time being.
The introduction of an all-electric vehicle in the Tri-State area is a significant milestone and a symbolic indication of the direction of the car industry, in West Virginia and the rest of the nation.
"It's the wave of the future," Joe Holland Volkswagen Sales Manager Warren Boley said. "This is where the car industry is definitely headed toward: all-electric vehicles. With the way technology is, it's definitely coming, and it's going to be here before you know it, and you've got Volkswagen leading the charge."
Boley said folks are encouraged to stop by the dealership and explore the ID.4. "It's got an open-tab design and lot of space. People will be pleasantly surprised when they take it on a test drive," he said.
The ID.4 has an all-electric mileage range of 250 miles and comes with a four-year (50,000-mile) warranty or an eight-year (100,000-mile) warranty.
Additionally, Volkswagen has partnered with Electrify America to provide first-time all-electric vehicle owners who purchase an all-electric Volkswagen three years of free charging. Electrify America operates an electric fast charging network with more than 500 charging locations and 2,200 individual charging units throughout the United States, as of November 2020.
Electric vehicle charging in the United States currently averages around 18 cents per mile. There are three different charging levels and/or charging options available:
Level 1 –At-Home Connection
• A connector is provided with every electric vehicle purchase
• The ID.4 can be charged via a standard 120v wall outlet
• Will charge four miles per hour
• The electricity consumption is comparable to an all-electric clothes dryer.
Level 2 –At Home Connection
• Full charge in four to eight hours
• 240v wall outlet required
• 25 miles per hour.
Level 3 –Commercial Charge Locations
• 200-mile recharge in one to two hours
• More than 2,000 public charging stations in the United States
• Battery can recharge up to 80% in a little over 30 minutes.
For those interested in scheduling a test drive of the all-electric Volkswagen, ID.4, call 304-744-1561 or visit Joe Holland Volkswagen’s website, www.joehollandvw.com.
The ID.4 price starts around $39,995. Additionally, there is potential for up to $7,500 in tax credits and as much as $3,500 in estimated fuel savings over five years compared to the average new vehicle (see www.vw.com, “Competitive Comparison” for details).
The ID.4will be available for immediate purchase sometime next year. For those interested in reserving an ID.4 for future purchase, contact Joe Holland Volkswagen at 304-744-1561 or www.joehollandvw.com or visit www.vw.com.
Joe Holland Volkswagen is located at 150 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston.