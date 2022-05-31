Rally on The Levee is partnering with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia for a ride-in charity event at the Quaker Steak & Lube at Southridge on Thursday, June 2.
Bikes and side by side ATVs are encouraged to participate in Thursday’s ride, which will start at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in downtown Charleston, proceeding to Quaker Steak & Lube at 2931 Mountaineer Blvd.
All proceeds from Thursday’s charity ride will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia.
“We’re excited to team up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia for this event,” Rally On The Levee event coordinator and Nitro native Jim Lynch said in a release. “This is a great opportunity for the local motorcycle and ATV community to come together to help provide for those in need.”
Open registration for the Charity Ride-In event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with a $20 registration fee for bikes or ATVs and a $10 per-passenger fee. The kickstands go up and doors shut at 7 p.m. for the ride from Haddad Riverfront Park, across the Kanawha River, continuing on U.S. 119 toward Quaker Steak & Lube.
“We provide a home away from home to hundreds of families caring for their hospitalized children each year — at no cost to them,” RMHC of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Brooke Hylbert said in the release. “The generous support from Rally on the Levee will help families stay at our Ronald McDonald House free of charge, alleviating the financial stress so many families face when caring for a hospitalized child.”
Thursday’s Charity Ride-In kicks off the three-day Daytona Bike Week and Sturgis-style bike rally experience of Rally on the Levee in Charleston. Through June 5, featured events will include bike and audio competitions, food and mechanical vendors, arts and crafts, live music, and more.
A charity ride-in which will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is also scheduled for 7 a.m. on Sunday, beginning at Katherine’s Cafe in Nitro and traveling to Charleston.