Charleston Area Alliance bestows 'We Love Our Community' awards
Staff Reports
Sep 14, 2023

The Charleston Area Alliance hosted its annual "We Love Our Community" awards presentation on Sept. 12 at the Kanawha County Public Library in Charleston.The awards are given out each year to honor people, projects, programs, and organizations that strengthen the community in and around Charleston and the Kanawha Valley.The following individuals, organizations and programs were recognized and presented with customized art by local artist Elisabeth Neill:• Kanawha Heritage Award: Spring Hill Cemetery Park and Arboretum• Best Development Award: Appalachian Abattoir• Best Redevelopment Award: WV Health Right West Side CommUNITY Wellness Center and Clinic, as well as 900 On Lee• Jeff Miller Sustainable Development Award: Forks of Coal Foundation, Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center• Community Celebration Award: Charleston Sternwheel Regatta• Arts to the Max Award -- Individual: Ron Sowell• James R. Thomas Outstanding Volunteer Award: Barbara Rose, Kanawha Garden Club, for "Charleston in Bloom"• Do the Charleston Award: Chef Paul Smith• Placemaking Award: Roadside Park, Port of St Albans.