Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

scott/amy
Buy Now

St. Albans Mayor Scott James (left) and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin display the "We Love Our Community" awards given to their respective cities on Sept. 12. Photo courtesy Scott James

The Charleston Area Alliance hosted its annual "We Love Our Community" awards presentation on Sept. 12 at the Kanawha County Public Library in Charleston.

The awards are given out each year to honor people, projects, programs, and organizations that strengthen the community in and around Charleston and the Kanawha Valley.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you