Charleston Ballet, WVSO to present holiday classic 'The Nutcracker'

Tickets for the Charleston Ballet and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday classic, "The Nutcracker," are available through the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.tickets.theclaycenter.org
The full-length performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Clay Center Maier Performance Hall. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as both performances sold out in 2018. Adult tickets start at $24 and child tickets start at $12. Large-group pricing is available by calling the WVSO office or the Charleston Ballet office.
There will be two school shows at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 12; field trip package information is available by contacting groupreservations@theclaycenter.org.
“This collaboration provides such a unique experience for all the artists involved,” said Charleston Ballet Artistic Director Kim Pauley in a media release. “Our guest dancers are always surprised to see that our performances are with live music and rave about the quality of the orchestra.”
“The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is proud to once again collaborate with the Charleston Ballet to present 'The Nutcracker,'” WVSO President Joe Tackett said in the release. “It is a holiday tradition that I share with my daughter and I am sure thousands of others who choose to build family memories by experiencing this holiday classic.”
This year’s performances will feature more than 75 local dancers and guest artists from the Charleston Ballet and the Columbia Classical Ballet of South Carolina. Local artist Ted Brightwell will appear again as Mother Ginger, Brigette Madden will be dancing the role of Clara, and students from the American Academy Ballet will join the Charleston Ballet company. Grant Cooper will conduct the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. The Herbert Hoover High School Vocal Department will complete the cast, joining the dancers and musicians for the iconic “Dance of the Snowflakes.”