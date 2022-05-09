The Charleston Civic Chorus will present its spring 2022 concert, “American Legacy: Choral Music from a Varied Vocal Heritage,” starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. on Charleston’s East End.
Saturday’s concert will be performed exactly 70 years to the date after the Charleston Civic Chorus’s very first performance.
The Civic Chorus will honor its own storied history within American choral music with a concert featuring various American musical traditions. The concert will open with a set of choral classics from the mid-20th century, followed by a set of contemporary classical works. The remainder of the concert explores three vocal genres: African American spirituals, vocal jazz, and musical theater.
The program will feature works by a number of the biggest names in American music history, including George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Rogers and Hammerstein, and Stephen Sondheim.
Admission is free; donations to the Civic Chorus will be welcomed.
“Charleston’s Choral Voice Since 1952,” the Charleston Civic Chorus has been providing audiences with inspiring performances of world-class choral repertoire for 70 years. Founded “to encourage the development of choral singing of large sacred and secular works, and provide solo opportunities for local singers,” the Civic Chorus continues to fulfill this mission by providing local singers an opportunity to rehearse and perform a wide variety of choral works within the classical choral tradition. The Civic Chorus’ close association with the Charleston Baptist Temple since 1971 has been integral in accomplishing this mission.