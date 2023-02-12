Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With its long and scenic Adriatic coastline, Croatia has always been a popular destination for European tourists. For visitors from Northern Italy, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, it’s less than a day’s drive to the beach resorts.

Others, including Americans, arrive on cruise ships, docking at the medieval fortress of Dubrovnik whose Old Town Wall was featured on the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

