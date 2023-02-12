With its long and scenic Adriatic coastline, Croatia has always been a popular destination for European tourists. For visitors from Northern Italy, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, it’s less than a day’s drive to the beach resorts.
Others, including Americans, arrive on cruise ships, docking at the medieval fortress of Dubrovnik whose Old Town Wall was featured on the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”
Charleston residents David Mould and Stephanie Hysmith decided to see the country a different way to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. They will share stories and pictures of their three-week road trip at the Charleston International Club meeting on Friday, Feb. 17, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. A potluck dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the presentation to get underway at 6:40 p.m.
They began their journey in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, with its tree-lined boulevards, sidewalk cafes, streetcars, and elegant public buildings, many dating from the era of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.
“Because it was our anniversary, there was one museum we couldn’t miss: the Museum of Broken Relationships,” Mould said. “It was founded by two artists who, after their relationship ended, joked about setting up a museum to house leftover personal items. Three years later, the joke turned into a real project. People from all over the world have shared anecdotes and artifacts. Some sad stories, but also hilarious ones.”
From Zagreb, they drove to the southern tip of the peninsula of Istria, where the Romans cultivated olive trees and built a port and a massive coliseum for gladiator fights. They visited Plitvice National Park with its spectacular series of waterfalls. “Lovely scenery, but a lot of hiking up hills,” Hymsith said.
Then it was a zig-zagging drive south along the Adriatic coastline to Croatia’s second city, Split, where Diocletian’s Palace, built for the Roman emperor at the turn of the fourth century A.D., today forms about half of the old town.
From the walled fortress city of Zadar, they took a side trip to the barren landscape of Pag Island, one of the more than 60 inhabited islands in the Croatian archipelago, where Hysmith set off on a quest for its famous sheep’s cheese.
“We decided to skip Dubrovnik,” Mould said. “Even in May, it would have been crowded with tourists, so we decided to drive north through the mountains into Bosnia. But that’s another story.”
Mould is Professor Emeritus of Media Arts and Studies at Ohio University and the author of three books on travel, history, and culture: “Postcards from Stanland: Journeys in Central Asia,” “Monsoon Postcards, Indian Ocean Journeys” and “Postcards from the Borderlands.”
Hysmith is a former Linguistics and English instructor who loves traveling the world and exploring interesting cultures.
The Charleston International Club welcomes everyone to learn about other countries and cultures and to share their travel experiences. For more information, contact David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com or 304-400-4368.