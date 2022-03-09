An African travelogue will be shared with vivid recollections (and copious photographic evidence) when the Charleston International Club meets on Friday, March 18, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Charleston’s East End.
East End husband and wife Frank and Genene Gourley will be the featured speakers at the CIC’s in-person and virtual-option gathering, discussing their recent safari trip to Kenya. The Gourleys will also present a selection of photographs they took during their mid-January excursion.
On their 10-day trip, they visited Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and traversed the nation’s highway system to tour four national parks and reserves and conservancies, all within a 160-mile radius of Nairobi.
On their 10 game drives, they, four others and a guide were able to view the wild game of Kenya from the safety of their Land Cruiser. “We saw an unbelievable amount of wildlife,” Frank said. “We traveled 750 miles while we were there, just on the safari, and stayed at these national reserves, which were four-star facilities.”
He said Kenya, which he said is roughly the size of Texas, has 23 national parks and 28 national reserves and sanctuaries. “Basically, you can think of the animals as being in a humongous pen. They’re fenced in. They had a serious problem with poaching in the past, but they’ve been able to reduce that significantly. Their rhino population dropped precipitously from the 1970s to the ‘90s. Now they have a policy of killing people who are caught poaching, and the animals are starting to make a comeback.”
The African continent was a new destination for the well-traveled Gourleys, Frank said. “We’ve done a reasonable amount of travel, here, there and yonder,” he said, listing New Zealand, Australia, Tasmania, Japan and Peru as some of the countries they have visited. They’re planning an August trip to Alaska, which they have visited previously, as well.
“I’ve planned a lot of trips myself, but for a place like Africa, where I don’t speak the language and don’t know a lot about it, and I’m not that adventuresome at this point in time, I booked this one with Globus Travel,” Frank said.
Frank is the retired division director of engineering technology at West Virginia University Tech. In retirement, his interests include woodworking, watercolor, music, growbox gardening, farm renovation, pickleball, photography and, not surprisingly, travel.
Wife Genene retired as principal of Chandler Elementary School on Charleston’s West Side. Along with travel, her avocations include activities at the East End Family Resource Center, pickleball and watercolor painting.
The CIC meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston (corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Elizabeth Street).
To attend the CIC meeting via Zoom, email David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com for an invitation and sign-in information. Mould can also provide information about the Charleston International Club as well.