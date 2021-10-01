A mainstay merchant of Charleston’s West Side has reached its 100th year in business, and a community celebration is scheduled to mark the milestone this month.
The centennial celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Charleston Dept. Store, 1661 Washington St., W., Charleston.
“The Charleston Dept. Store is a third-generation family business that started in October 1921 as a uniform business by my grandfather, David Ogrin, at 1609 West Washington St.,” Charleston Dept. Store President Barry Ogrin said. “The store originally sold uniforms, jeans and shoes to the working class on Charleston’s West Side. During the past 50 years, we changed focus and direction and became well-established for name-brand casual clothing and shoes.
“As we evolve during COVID times, we find ourselves moving back to basics in well-established merchandise categories that our customers trust us with. We are now known for our niches, the best selection of name-brand medical scrubs and uniforms, Levis and Lee jeans, Carhartt products, a great selection of big and tall clothing — and we’re one of the largest casual shoe and boot retailers in the area. We have survived all these years by constantly changing our retail ‘box’ and providing exemplary customer service.”
Ogrin said the store became the first in the Charleston market to carry licensed West Virginia University products in the mid-1980s, and that tradition of offering a wide selection of Old Gold and Blue Mountaineer merchandise continues steadfastly at Charleston Dept. Store.
Along with plenty of birthday cake and other attractions, the Oct. 16 centennial celebration will feature a variety of family-oriented activities and shopper bargains. “We’re going to have special sales throughout the store that day,” Ogrin noted. “A lot of vendors have given us free products to distribute. We’ll have a tent set up, and Mountain Mission will be serving hot dogs and other items for lunch, with all the proceeds going to help the Mission feed folks on the West Side.”
Ogrin elaborated on Charleston Dept. Store’s storied century of history, revealing that his grandfather, David, came to West Virginia’s capital city in 1918 as an immigrant orphan from the Ukraine.
“He was sponsored by a Kansas City family that had relatives in Charleston. He gained his U.S. citizenship by enlisting in the Army during World War I.
“David opened the store when he got out of the Army. David’s son, Mel, who served in U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II, came home in 1946.
“‘By default, I started in with our little clothing store. By “default,” I mean I couldn’t find another job. The store was my only option after World War II,’ Mel said. Mel and his wife, Gloria, ran the store through the ‘50s and ‘60s, raising two boys, Barry and Mark.
“After Mark graduated from WVU in the late ‘70s, he came back into the business, and a new facility was built and opened in 1980 at 1661 W. Washington St., our present location,” Ogrin said. “Barry followed a few years later to help in the growth of the business in 1981.”
Charleston Dept. Store expanded during the 1980s and early 1990s, with additional stores opened in Elkview, Kanawha Mall, Southridge and Teays Valley locations. The West Side store was also expanded in 1991 and 1992.
“We were known for our great selection of Levi, Lee and designer jeans,” Ogrin said, “and we were the first WVU-licensed apparel store in the Kanawha Valley. In 1986, Britain’s prime minister, Tony Blair, bought his first pair of Levis from us on a tour of West Virginia’s coal mines.”
By the end of the 20th century, Charleston Dept. Store discontinued its expanded locations and returned squarely to its West Side roots at its 20,000-square-foot Washington Street site. “With the onslaught of mega retailers Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dick’s and Cabela’s entering the market, in addition to Amazon competition, it was the only way to survive,” Ogrin explained.
“We are blessed to have retained some very talented and loyal employees who have stayed with the company through good and bad years. And I feel honored that we have survived 100 years of continuous operation with a future that looks bright,” he added.