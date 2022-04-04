The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for its June FestivALL performances of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” twice this week on Charleston’s West Side.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” is a musical celebration of legendary jazz musician Thomas “Fats” Waller. Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat of swing music. The show evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a five-member African-American cast struts, strums and sings the songs Waller made famous from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” opened on Broadway in 1978 with cast members Nell Carter, Irene Cara, Andre DeShields, Amelia McQueen, and Ken Page. The score includes numbers such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Black and Blue,” “This Joint is Jumpin,’” “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling,” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.”
The character roles available include the following (all ages are suggestions and will be adjusted to fit production needs):
Andre: Male, 25-50s, baritone, flirt and bit of a womanizer, must dance or move well
Armelia: Female, 25-50s, soprano, voluptuous and sassy, strong-willed
Charlaine: Female, 18-30s, mezzo-soprano, sweet, innocent type
Ken: Male, 25-50s, bari-tenor, jovial, cheerful and loud, larger-than-life type
Nell: Female, 30s-50s, alto/mezzo, confident, knowledgeable woman of the world.
Auditions will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston.
Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection and bring a copy of the music for the accompanist, unless singing from the show’s score.
In accordance with health protocols, the Charleston Light Opera Guild requires all those auditioning to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations at auditions.
Multiple performances of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” will be presented between June 16 and 26, during Charleston’s FestivALL, at the Guild theater.
The Charleston Light Opera Guild last presented the three-time, Tony Award-winning musical revue in the mid-1990s at the former Guild Jefferson Street Workshop and on tour at the Smoot Theater in Parkersburg.