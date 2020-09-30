Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and restrictions of public gatherings of more than 25 people at one site, Charleston Main Streets has announced that the scheduled Foam at the Dome, OktoberWest, and Hops & Heat events it sponsors annually, have been canceled.
With support from Encova Insurance, however, Charleston Main Streets is presenting a safe alternative for celebrating the fall season in spirit, if not in person: October in Charleston at Home.
October in Charleston at Home event boxes can be picked up or delivered, while supplies last, with a variety of items to support local businesses.
The contents of the box include:
• An exclusive face mask designed by Kin Ship Goods.
• 25-percent-off growler-fill coupons for Drug Emporium, The Wine Shop, Axes & Ales, and Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at the Brewery.
• A Charleston Main Streets SpreeWV+ district discount card that includes exclusive deals to 12 local East End and West Side businesses.
• Beer koozies provided by Element Federal Credit Union.
• An October in Charleston at Home decal.
• An October in Charleston at Home cork coaster.
• A bottle opener provided by Brand Yourself.
• A no-touch door opener provided by T-Graphics.
• An automatic raffle entry for a chance to win a one-week stay in a vacation rental in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.
The October in Charleston at Home event box has a value of more than $100.
The event box’s base cost is $35. Supporters can upgrade to a $50 box that includes an October in Charleston at Home T-shirt or a $75 box that includes a themed hoodie with a built-in bottle opener and beer holder.
All proceeds from October in Charleston at Home box sales will go toward the revitalization of Charleston’s East End and West Side through Charleston Main Streets’ business development and public space enhancement programs and initiatives.
Additionally, a SpreeWV+ card will be included in each October in Charleston at Home box. Box recipients can redeem SpreeWV+ one-time, special offers from Oct. 10 through Nov. 10 at a dozen East End and West Side businesses. Offers include free beverages and food tab discounts.
Participating SpreeWV+ businesses, at press time, include: Bricks & Barrels, 1214 Smith St.; Chow Thai, 426-1/2-B Shrewsbury St.; Hibachi Express, 1401 Washington St., E.; Purple Onion, 800 Smith St. (Capitol Market); Starling’s, 1599 Washington St., E.; Zeganz, 1588 Washington St., E.; Books and Brews, 222 Washington St., W.; Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill, 423 Virginia St., W.; Elk City Records, 311 Washington St., W.; Gonzoburger, 207 Washington St., W.; Mi Cocina, 711 Bigley Ave.; and Mea Cuppa, 715 Bigley Ave. and 800 Smith St. (Capitol Market).
Supplies are limited for the boxes, which can be purchased at cwvmainstreets.org.
Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Sept. 30, according to the Charleston Main Streets’ website.