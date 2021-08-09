Drew Casingal, 19, of Charleston has received a $10,000 2021 Lockheed Martin STEM scholarship recently to further support his college education and engineering career path.
A Charleston Catholic High School graduate, Casingal will be a sophomore at the University of Alabama this fall. Majoring in Mechanical Engineering, he is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineering and on the academic President’s List at the Tuscaloosa, Ala., school. He also has received a President’s Scholarship.
A total of 200 Lockheed Martin STEM scholarships are awarded annually from more than 5,000 applicants.
Casingal was notified of obtaining the STEM scholarship in a letter from Lockheed Martin Corporation Chairman, President and CEO James D. Taiclet.
“You were chosen because of your academic record, strong leadership and extracurricular services and activities,” Taiclet wrote.
“Our company is proud to provide opportunities to students like you who want to develop their talents and build a better world. ... By pursuing a career in STEM, you will help expand hope and opportunity across our society.”
He is the son of Dr. Paul and Sara Casingal.
“It was a team and community effort for Drew,” Paul Casingal said. “We want to thank Mrs. Colleen Hoyer, the principal at Charleston Catholic, and Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, who wrote Drew’s letter of recommendation for the scholarship.”