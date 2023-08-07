Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Clifton Forge, Virginia-based Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society’s ongoing campaign to restore the Chessie 29 railroad passenger car has received a recent boost from a collaboration between the nonprofit organization devoted to the heritage of the C&O Railroad and Base Camp Printing Company in Charleston.

Base Camp Printing Company owners -- and sisters -- Emily and Betsy Sokolosky harnessed their vintage printing expertise at their Hansford Street shop to manufacture a custom-designed poster the C&OHS is selling to raise funds for and promote Chessie 29’s potential return to the rails.

