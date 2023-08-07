The Clifton Forge, Virginia-based Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society’s ongoing campaign to restore the Chessie 29 railroad passenger car has received a recent boost from a collaboration between the nonprofit organization devoted to the heritage of the C&O Railroad and Base Camp Printing Company in Charleston.
Base Camp Printing Company owners -- and sisters -- Emily and Betsy Sokolosky harnessed their vintage printing expertise at their Hansford Street shop to manufacture a custom-designed poster the C&OHS is selling to raise funds for and promote Chessie 29’s potential return to the rails.
According to C&OHS President Mark Totten, the sisters at Base Camp Printing endeavor to keep their process identical to when letterpress printing typified modern technology. Totten said their process was a key factor for the C&OHS to reach out to them with their poster proposal.
He said the C&OHS' goal to restore Chessie 29 to operational condition is one of its most historically significant undertakings in the group's 50-plus-years.
"While the Charleston-based print shop may be best known for its designs paying tribute to the Mountain State," Totten explained, "the former C&O Railway passenger car highlighted in their latest piece has historical connections to the state that made the partnership especially appropriate. Chessie 29 holds a famous distinction in West Virginia history because of its multiple connections to The Greenbrier at White Sulphur Springs.
"Most notably in the car's history, in 1956, C&O Railway President Walter Tuohy, to whom Chessie 29 was permanently assigned, and President Dwight Eisenhower traveled on board together from Washington, D.C., to White Sulphur Springs. During this trip, the agreement was made through which the United States government constructed its top-secret bunker under The Greenbrier to house members of Congress in the event of a nuclear attack on the nation’s capital.
"In the context of the Cold War's fears and our country's necessary reactions to them, Chessie 29 is the 'room where it happened' for what is now nearly unthinkable, as the secret bunker was to be vital for the continuity of our legislative branch of government. ... Because it is such an irreplaceable asset, we have prioritized saving this piece of rolling history and returning it to operational condition as a mobile museum and teaching tool for future generations. On the list of surviving equipment from America's golden age of railroad travel, few passenger cars carry the historical richness and connections to world history like Chessie 29. ... It was pure joy and an honor to collaborate with Base Camp Printing Company on this artwork promoting our project, but we are especially excited to further share the story of Chessie 29’s significance to West Virginia history and the history of the Cold War,” Totten added.
Base Camp Printing Company’s poster design was inspired by a C&OHS archive photograph of Chessie 29 at the Logan train station circa 1923. The Sokoloskys carved linoleum blocks by hand and printed each block one at a time, one poster at a time. The painstaking process required carving separate blocks for the navy, yellow, and green colors used in their depiction of the scene. The poster was printed on Base Camp's 1950s-era Vandercook printing press.
“We loved the juxtaposition of the dynamic Chessie 29 with the mountains in the background," Emily Sokolvsky said. "We took some artistic liberties in the design, but kept the essence of the photograph.
“As letterpress printers, we appreciate preserving history. So, we felt honored to create a piece of art of the Chessie 29 to help fund-raise for its restoration. We strongly believe in preserving the past so generations can appreciate it. We felt this collaboration was a match made in heaven. This project is why we do what we do. We love creating art that promotes a deeper understanding and appreciation for history and the past. Combining the history of printing with the history of the C&O is a dream collaboration that we are so honored to be a part of," she said.
Measuring 11 inches by 17 inches each, the limited-run, 50-unit run of Base Camp Printing Company posters can be purchased for $75 apiece at ChessieShop.com. Orders can be placed by contacting the C&OHS' business office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 540-862-2210 or cohs@cohs.org.
The C&OHS archive database is available online at archives.cohs.org. Updates and additional information can be found on Facebook under @cohs.org or on Instagram at @ChessiesRoad.
The C&OHS also collaborated recently with two other West Virginia manufacturers: the Fiesta Tableware Company, of Newell, to re-create a historically accurate reproduction of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway’s last china pattern used in its dining car service, and the Blenko Glass Company in Milton, to commemorate the City of St. Albans’ railroad history with a custom design incorporated into the glassmaker’s 384 water bottle.