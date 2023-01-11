Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

louisaswift
Louisa Swift’s husband, Jack Levin, takes a break under two, ancient yew trees flanking the north door of the church in Stow-on-the-Wold. The trees are reputed to have been J.R R. Tolkien’s inspiration for the “Doors of Durin,” the west gate of Moria in a scene in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

 Courtesy photo

Rolling hills with fields of wheat and barley, gently waving in the breeze. Sheep and horses grazing under glorious skies that seem to stretch forever. Picturesque villages with centuries-old stone cottages. For Louisa Swift, an avid hiker, England’s Cotswold Hills were the perfect destination.

Charleston resident Swift will present and share pictures from her trip to this region of central southwest England, the third largest protected landscape in the country after the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales national parks, for the Charleston International Club later this month. Swift will speak on Friday, Jan. 20, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End.

