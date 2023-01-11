Louisa Swift’s husband, Jack Levin, takes a break under two, ancient yew trees flanking the north door of the church in Stow-on-the-Wold. The trees are reputed to have been J.R R. Tolkien’s inspiration for the “Doors of Durin,” the west gate of Moria in a scene in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”
Rolling hills with fields of wheat and barley, gently waving in the breeze. Sheep and horses grazing under glorious skies that seem to stretch forever. Picturesque villages with centuries-old stone cottages. For Louisa Swift, an avid hiker, England’s Cotswold Hills were the perfect destination.
Charleston resident Swift will present and share pictures from her trip to this region of central southwest England, the third largest protected landscape in the country after the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales national parks, for the Charleston International Club later this month. Swift will speak on Friday, Jan. 20, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End.
A potluck dinner will get underway at 6 p.m., followed by Swift’s presentation at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Swift and her husband, Jack Levin, originally planned the trip for 2020, but the pandemic forced them to postpone. Early in 2022, as the United Kingdom once again welcomed vaccinated travelers, Swift booked a 10-day trip for the couple.
A travel company reserved lodging in villages, giving Swift and Levin between five and 12 miles to walk each day. Otherwise, she said, “the tour was completely self-guided along trails designated as local or national.
“Some were better marked than others, so getting lost was, for us, an inevitable and intriguing part of the journey. Every day brought marvelous scenery, delicious food, other travelers to chat with, and opportunities to get lost, express frustration, and wend our way back to the trail.”
It was, she said, “an unforgettable experience, highly recommended even for older, somewhat cautious travelers like ourselves.”
In a career spanning almost four decades, Swift was a university professor in Indiana and upstate New York, a commercial banker in New York City, and director of a market research company in Brooklyn. Currently, she works as a book artist.
She has traveled widely in Western Europe, particularly in France and Italy. In 2005, she and a friend walked the 500-mile Camino Frances pilgrimage trail in France and Spain. Last summer, she hiked hut to hut in the Swiss Alps with her two children and six grandchildren.
The Charleston International Club welcomes everyone to learn about other countries and cultures and to share their travel experiences. For more information, contact David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com or 304-400-4368.